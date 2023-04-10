VALDOSTA — Southside Recreation Center hosted its 15th Annual Great Egg Hunt, giving more than 70 Easter baskets to children.
Rachel Bradley, director of Southside Recreation Center, said, “The annual egg hunt gives families a chance to be with each other other than at home.
“This is one of our family engagement activities, where parents can help their kids play games and hunt for eggs, while enjoying time and meeting friends and having fun.”
Chasity Horn and Kennedy Morgan, after-school program teachers/instructors at Southside Recreation Center, said the event is a great way to involve children in the community.
Horn said, “It’s been a great experience watching the children enjoy the egg hunt and giving their parents an opportunity to join in the fun.
“It really helps expose the kids to something new and everyone gets to go home with an Easter basket. It’s all about seeing them smile,” she said.
Morgan said, “It’s a great experience for the community to come together and support the kids at the Southside Recreation Center. Especially, knowing everyone is going home with something makes it worthwhile.”
Children participated in various games such as bunny hop race, basketball, bean toss, ring toss, bingo and guessing bunny tales. The prize for each game winner was an Easter basket.
Bradley said there were special prizes for the child who finds the most eggs, while most eggs have money, candy and other small prizes.
“I am thankful for all of our volunteers, sponsors, board of directors and community partners for supporting this event and Southside Recreation Center’s mission to the children and families in the community,” Bradley said.
