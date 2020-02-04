Submitted photoShown are Harper Elementary Principal Melvin Hugans, Kingston Johnson, and teacher Cammie Anthony.
Submitted photoShown from Scott Elementary are Caiden Turner, Principal Brian Beaty, Melvin Robinson, Shiimaya Sharp, Aubree Turner, teacher Jennifer Lester, and Cameron Glenn. Not pictured is Joseph Musolino.
Submitted photoShown from Jerger Elementary are Principal Lawana Rayburn, PreK teacher Sarah Black, first grade teacher Laurie Young, and kindergarten teacher Janet Owens, Eliz Patel, Riya Patel, Diya Patel, Chloe Hall, Madison Long, Katherine Gebel, Lilly Dell, Brayton Hooks, and Caroline Barnwell.
Winter Break reading champs crowned
1 of 3
Submitted photoShown are Harper Elementary Principal Melvin Hugans, Kingston Johnson, and teacher Cammie Anthony.
Submitted photoShown from Scott Elementary are Caiden Turner, Principal Brian Beaty, Melvin Robinson, Shiimaya Sharp, Aubree Turner, teacher Jennifer Lester, and Cameron Glenn. Not pictured is Joseph Musolino.
Submitted photoShown from Jerger Elementary are Principal Lawana Rayburn, PreK teacher Sarah Black, first grade teacher Laurie Young, and kindergarten teacher Janet Owens, Eliz Patel, Riya Patel, Diya Patel, Chloe Hall, Madison Long, Katherine Gebel, Lilly Dell, Brayton Hooks, and Caroline Barnwell.
Thomasville City Schools’ Winter Break Reading Challenge Reading champions have been crowned. Between December 21 and January 4, these students took on the challenge to read for 15 minutes per day through the Footsteps 2 Brilliance program. \
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.