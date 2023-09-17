VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently announced the members of its graduating class of Summer 2023. This includes the following area residents:
Madelyn Adair of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Christopher Allen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Peyton Avrett of Lake Park earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Caroline Blanton of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences.
Reyn Boling of Adel earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Cortney Bolling of Lakeland earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Jenna Bolling of Lakeland earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Devlin Bradford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
Corey Brennan of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.
Gloleecia Brewer of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
Jarrett Broadie of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Grantham Brogdon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Kayla Brown of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Holly Browning of Nashville earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology.
Peter Burgin of Lakeland earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.
Camden Burrous of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology.
Kiara Carson of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Damion Castellano of Lake Park earned the Master of Science in Biology.
Sarah Chambless of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Erica Cooper of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
Margaret Cosper of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Heather Covell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and the Bachleor of Science in Psychology.
Kyla Davis of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in French.
Kelly Dawsey of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education.
Jessica Deal of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Jessica Dillard of Hahira earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology.
Cecilia Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Taylor Fisher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
J'Maica Frame-Cabell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
Anna Gardner of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Cabell Gill of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Audra Gosnell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Donyale Haddley of Naylor earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
Taylore Harrison of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology.
Keishaunda Haynes of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Communication.
Kali Hendricks of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Jessica Hernandez-Marsh of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business.
Grant Herring of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Mark Highsmith of Lake Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Caroline Hughes of Hahira earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
April Hurley of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Robbin Hurt of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Landon Hutchinson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
Dustin Johnson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
James Johnson of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders.
Steven Kennedy of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education.
Robert Kent of Lakeland earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
Kaitlin Kirby of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Special Education.
Laura Kirby of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Marlie Kolb of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Eli Kosciw of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Psychology.
Shonda Lampkin of Snellville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Jenni Le of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Kaitlynn Lee of Homerville earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education.
Travis Lewis of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Educational Leadership.
Ellen Lokko of Lake Park earned the Master of Science in Psychology.
Michael Maoury of Venice earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Catherine Maxwell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Hanna McCambridge of Quitman earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Taylor McDowell of Adel earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
Ty McDowell of Adel earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education.
Katelin McLeod of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
Jasmine Merritt of Stockton earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Brandon Mitchell of Quitman earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education.
Isaih Mitchell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication.
Jodeci Mitchell of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Molly Mizell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Savannah Moore of Lake Park earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching.
Robert Moorman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Morgan Nauman of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.
LaMoya Northcutt of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Courtney Orr of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Oscar Otieno of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Christal Pack of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Jackson Page of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting.
Makenzee Page of Ray City earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Nirali Patel of Lake Park earned the Master of Science in Nursing.
Paxton Payne of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art.
Anthony Petty of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences.
Keeley Pitzing of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Cortney Prichard of Barney earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Guy Purvis of Adel earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Applied Economics.
Tejeshvarsinh Rana of Nashville earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Karlie Ray of Nashville earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Casey Rentz of Hahira earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Griffin Ruane of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Lizett Rubio of Lake Park earned the Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Anna Sapp of Lakeland earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education.
Ashley Schade of Lakeland earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership.
Benjamin Schmitt of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Samuel Scruggs of Stockton earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brent Shoniker of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
James Smith of Homerville earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Robin Smith of Hahira earned the Master of Public Administration.
Amy Sparks of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Gregory Stewart of Quitman earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Stephanie Strickland of Homerville earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Miranda Sullivan of Nashville earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology.
Gabriel Thomas of Hahira earned the Master of Arts in Teaching in Middle Grades Education.
Jessica Thomas of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Kayla Troupe of Nashville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Kallie Vann of Lake Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Lauren Vickers of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.
Joseph Webb of Nashville earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Hunter Whatley of Lake Park earned the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences.
Callie Wheeler of Quitman earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media.
Bryanna Wilcox of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Tomeisha Williams of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in School Counseling.
Mariah Wyand of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration.
Kenyarda Young of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration.
