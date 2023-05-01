Tree Campus USA: VSU earns 11th arbor recognition

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently celebrated its 11th Arbor Day Foundation Tree Campus USA recognition.
VSU hosted an on-campus Arbor Day ceremony Friday, April 28, by planting a Live Oak tree near the Fine Arts Building on Patterson Street.
The tree was planted in memory of Keagan Kung-Korte, who died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Kung-Korte was a dual-enrollment Honors Academy student from Nashville. He was a senior at Berrien High School attending VSU full time for the second consecutive year, according to the university.
His family said he talked about pursuing a degree in engineering. He was a competitive member of the Valdosta Aquatics Swim Team. He enjoyed international travel and was a brother to international exchange students hosted in his family home.
Rebecca Kung-Korte, his mother, said, “I am touched and honored that Valdosta State did this and it was completely above and beyond what we expected.
“Though this is a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, we are grateful for this memorial of our only son.”
Monica Haynes, superintendent of landscape and grounds at VSU, said, “Tree Campus USA recognizes the university’s steadfast commitment to effective urban forest management.”
She thanked the VSU community, City of Valdosta and Georgia Forestry Commission for supporting VSU’s efforts to maintain, preserve and protect the trees and landscaping.
“It takes the combined effort and support of the entire campus community to make sure VSU’s urban forest is preserved and enhanced,” Haynes said.
Last year, VSU celebrated its 10th Tree Campus USA recognition via video, due to the ongoing global pandemic.
This year, the university returned to the regular ceremony held in the Fine Arts Building. Mayor Scott James Matheson thanked VSU for its partnership with the City of Valdosta Arbor Division.
Melinda Harbaugh, VSU chief officer to the president, said, “I encourage you all to enjoy the beauty of our campus.”
Georgia Forestry Commission Ranger Chris Rigg presented the university with its 11th designation.
VSU planted a Live Oak tree, which is the official state tree of Georgia.
“It’s a tree with a lot of character, like each of us,” Haynes said. “You are able to come back and find your tree years later because of their different characteristics.”
Haynes thanked the university grounds maintenance team for its hard work to create a desirable campus for living, learning, working and playing
Tree Campus USA is a national program created in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and to engage college and university community members in conservation goals. Collectively, these institutions of higher education invested more than $29 million in campus forest management last year.