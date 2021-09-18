Students in Renee Marcinski's sixth-grade science class at Thomas County Middle School recently blasted off into outer space with a hands-on science experiment. Students learned that comets are known to scientists as "dirty snowballs."
During this lab experiment, students created a model of a comet using dry ice, coal, and various soil particles to represent the basic foundation of a comet. Students applied heat using their breath and the heat from the sun. As a result, students were able to distinguish and illustrate the length and direction of a comet's tail in relation to the sun.
