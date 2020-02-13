THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central High School Work-Based Learning program partnered with local employers to give students a glimpse at a day in the life of professionals in their career interest fields.
The fifth annual Job Shadowing Day took place Tuesday, Feb. 4. Sixteen students participated at nine sites. Jobs shadowed ranged from office staff to medical positions.
“This year’s Job Shadowing Day was a huge success for our students,” TCCHS WBL Coordinator Brandi Miranda said. “All of the students who shadowed came back with exciting stories and stated they were sure of their plans after high school now.”
Sophomore Christian Miranda spent his time at Thomasville Regional Airport.
“The Thomasville Regional Airport was a very fun and enjoyable experience,” he said. “I learned how an airport is maintained and operated.”
Junior Sophia Kona is one of two students who shadowed at Flowers Foods.
“Flowers Foods was so fun; everyone was so nice,” she said. “It was an awesome experience.”
Annie Davidson, a representative of Flowers Foods, said the team enjoyed the students’ visit.
“It was exciting to hear about their interests for their future, and be able to share details about the opportunities available in CPG companies that play on their strengths and passions,” Davidson said.
Several students observed at KeySouth Real Estate Group. They shadowed realtor Chris Quick, who took them through daily tasks such as paperwork, liabilities and sales and marketing.
"I learned all of the behind the scenes parts about being a realtor and that there is a lot of work involved in selling houses," sophomore Levi McClelland said.
Realtor Chris Quick said the job shadow program is vital because it helps students see how education applies to life beyond the classroom.
"It was a joy having the students come in and give their fresh perspective on how they view properties and the business world overall,” he said.
Other professionals shadowed also were impressed by their student observers.
“It was such a positive experience with Kirsten (Williams) and the Work-Based Learning program,” Renee Henderson from Dr. Robin Wise’s dental practice said. “It is refreshing to see a student of Kirsten’s caliber with such a strong work ethic and desire to learn.”
Some students feel the experience helped narrow or solidify their career path.
“The job shadowing helped me see the positives as well as the negatives in real estate,” senior Aaliyah Wynn, who visited KeySouth, said. “But it is something I am considering now after high school. I learned to see the potential in (a) house that may need a little work."
Senior Bri Doughty shadowed at the Thomasville Police Department.
“I now think I know what I want to do,” she said. “I want to be on the K-9 unit and work with dogs. I loved my day shadowing at the Thomasville Police Department and learned so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.