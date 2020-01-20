Science Fair winners advance to region

First place winners in the Thomasville City Schools Science Fair will compete at the regional fair on February 14, 2020, at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
The following students were also awarded ribbons in the Thomasville City Schools Science Fair on December 13, 2019:
Seventh grade, second place — Jensen Rahn, Ciny Martinez, David Chastain, Ella Kate Carroll, Wren Spivey, Emma Barrow, Jacob Lowe, Jessica Jones, and Grace Cleveland; seventh grade, third place — Ty Cashwell, Bradley Vanlerberghe, Caroline Lewis, Sam Gerleman, Daylee Beatty, Trip Gebel, Rose Lehman, Mia Young, and Julia Pringle; seventh grade honorable mention — Holly Davis, Anna Shokat, Kaliste Moore, Sage Butler, Maddy Beaty, Rigoberto Gonzalez, Violet Illian, Jasper Davis, Carlisle Bilbo, and Dev Patel; ninth grade second place — Sophie Wright, Caden Shokat, Henry McDonald, Mary Grace Crowley, Alex Norfleet, Matthew Delarber and Joshua May, Carson Fryman, Jack Gibbs, and Meghan Barwick; ninth grade, third place — Drew Allen, James Douglas and Gus Novak, Turner Conger, Carter Crocker, Beck Nicholson, Simon Harper, Madison Galloway, Asher Little, Katelyn Newman, and Benjamin Bundrick; and ninth grade honorable mention — Olivia Gainey, Johnna Higdon, Charlie Dunn, Timothy Cordista, Camille Moore, Elyse Giles, Roman Drury, Bray Eubanks, Sydney Sullivan, and Abbey Bennett.
