VALDOSTA — Beautiful Creations by Chanel is preparing for its 14th Annual Tools for School in July and August.
Beautiful Creations serves the under-privileged communities of Valdosta, Quitman, Lakeland and Adel, organizers said.
Chanel Randolph, founder and chief executive officer, said the organization is accepting donations of book bags and school supplies from businesses, organizations and individuals in the community.
“We will be passing out 100 book bags at the Lakeland and Adel locations, passing out 300 book bags in Quitman and 500 book bags in Valdosta,” Randolph said.
Each book bag will include paper, notebook, folders, pencils crayons or colored pencils, erasers, glue, toothbrush, floss and a mask.
The Tools for School Schedule
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, MLK Park located at East Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Lakeland.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Jim Battle Park, 700 N. Elm St., Adel.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Women’s Empowerment & Improvement Community Outreach, 706 Meadow Road, Quitman.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Tools for School Valdosta will begin at Ora Lee West Community Center to provide 100 bags to the children present. Then drive to Hudson Docket Community Center to provide 100 bags to the children present. Then Park Chase and Brittany Woods and distribute 100 bags in each subdivision, organizers said. Finally, Azalea Woods to hand out a 100 book bags to the children present.
In addition, Beautiful Creations is requesting volunteers in various communities to assist with passing out book bags to children.
For more information email beautifulcreationsbychanel@yahoo.com or visit http://www.beautifulcreationsbychanel.com.
