Administrator Peter Smith at Open Bible Christian School announces its 6th Six-Weeks Honor Roll 2020-21.
To make Principal’s Honor Roll, students must have a 95 and above. To make “A” Honor Roll, students must have a 90 and above. To make “A/B” Honor Roll, students must have an 80 and above:
1st Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Sadie Bridges, Claire Lasecki, Charlie Lindsay
1st Grade “A” Honor Roll: Matthew Garner
1st Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kailee Brant, Braegan Creasy, Titus Powell, Braxstyn Wadkins
2nd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Ethan Brooks, Breanne Garner, Weston Harris, Connor Jones, Delaney Rowland
2nd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Sadie Campbell, Braxton Creasy, Tristan Davis, Janiya Rowland
2nd Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Zack Bennett, Cayden Stalvey
3rd Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Cullen Avant, Nathan Edanol, MaeLee Miller, Sarena Nuam, Caitlin Smith, Zachary Stalvey, Elijah Tischner, Emma Worsley
3rd Grade “A” Honor Roll: Landon Cataffo, Shelby McCall, Kambree Register, Kale Ricketson
4th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Caleb Austin
4th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Bradford Lindsay
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kendall Ammons, Leah Bennett, Madilyn Charles, Alex Lan
5th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: John Massie, Kenneth Salgado-Sanchez, Erick Sanchez-Zelaya
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Jacob Boggs, Anna Beth Bridges, Daisey Campbell, Troy de Dios, Thomas Harris, Abigail Marquis, Wesley McCall
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Ethan Fraiser
6th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Lauren Garner, Talyah Mosqueda, Nathan Sharp
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Tobie Lindsay
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Aniedi Bennett, Maddox Brown, Anna Clark, Sabrina McMillan
7th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Campbell Avant, Kortlyn Bennett, Faith Brown, Rebeka Cartwright, Ashlein Easley, Ivana Easley, Callee Massie, Alexia McCall, Noel Salgado-Sanchez
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Maggie Griffin, Hailey Sheaks
7th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Meganne Osheim, Angel Peacock, Roman Wheeler
8th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Mitchell Parnell, Harley Roberts
9th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Ellery Sharp
9th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Jakiyah Green, Artonia Wimberly
10th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Benjamin Bayless, Metucilla de Dios, Jackson Marquis, Morgan Parnell, Riley Taylor
10th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Jessalyn Benson, Brooke Felkel, Ethan Grenat, Tyler Howell, Savannah Osheim
10th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Emma Sheaks, Alex Matheny
11th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Savannah Browning, Taylor Lee, Katie Smith
11th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Mary Baker
11th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Kenneth Clark, Anna Harbin, Isaac Loud, Lexi Roy, Dorian Rowe
12th Grade Principal’s Honor Roll: Gabrielle Bethel, Jonathan Howell, Jacob Mansfield, Mary Nitschke
12th Grade “A” Honor Roll: Nathan Baker, Danielle Cook
12th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll: Peter Cartwright, Gabriel Dungan, Abigail Thibodeau, Chris Thomas.
