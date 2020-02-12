Holmes named SRTC Instructor of the Year

Recently, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) announced its 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award winner: Hannah Holmes, an English instructor at SRTC-Tifton. The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction honors the Technical College System of Georgia’s most outstanding full-time faculty members.
Nominated and selected by fellow SRTC faculty and staff, the distinction recognizes technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their respective fields.
Holmes has been an English instructor at SRTC since 2015. Among her many contributions to SRTC are her involvement in applying Educational Assessment Corporation data to improve and streamline student learning outcome reporting for instructors, her service as a National Technical Honors Society advisor for students, and her participation in implementing open education resources in online English courses for cost savings to students. In her nomination, her peers noted her passion and enthusiasm for teaching.
“Technical education actually chose me,” Holmes said. “My whole life I knew I was going to be a teacher and every time I entered a new grade, I was exposed to new information, causing what I wanted to teach and at what level to constantly change. However, I knew I would end up where I needed to be, which is apparently in technical education. I didn’t know this is where I wanted to be until I was actually here, but I have discovered that I belong in technical education. Not because I get to talk about my passion every day, not even because of the impact I can make by simply providing an education. Rather, it’s the students. I am part of a journey for these students who are capitalizing on an opportunity to better themselves, and I want to be a part of that.”
Holmes will next participate in regional level in Tifton. The winners of the regional competition will go on to participate at the state level in April. If selected as the Technical College System of Georgia’s Rick Perkins Award winner, Hannah Holmes will serve as statewide ambassador for technical education in Georgia.
SRTC offers over 155 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into a desired career, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in Colquitt, Decatur, Early, Grady, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth counties for the convenience of our students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states.
For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, log on to www.southernregional.edu.
Summer semester 2020 begins May 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.