Harper Elementary School teachers recently used a district professional learning day to enhance their pedagogy skills. Teachers split between two professional learning sessions.
One of the sessions was designed to expose teachers to the resources available at the Jack Hadley Black History Museum. Jamarcus Underwood and Jack Hadley presented resources and also shared how the museum has grown in its capacity to support teachers. Underwood shared “Traveling Trunks” and how the museum has worked to make sure the resources connect to state standards and curriculum expectations.
Teachers also had the opportunity to learn about the history of education and the pioneers that have helped develop both the Thomsaville and Thomas County school districts.
”Teachers had an opportunity to make historical and personal connections with the rich history of educators in both Thomasville City and Thomas County,” said Harper third through fifth grade instructional coach Courtney Warner. “Teachers also had a chance to connect black history museum resources with classroom and curricular expectations.”
The second professional learning session was the second phase of a three-tier professional learning plan that focuses on integrating Social Studies into daily reading lessons for English Language Arts teachers. Teachers work hard to make sure that Social Studies remains relevant to students despite the demands of state testing and curriculum challenges.
“Teachers had a powerful opportunity to review standards through a Continuum Chart which allowed teachers to experience a pervasive view of standards at each grade level,” said Harper kindergarten through second grade instructional coach Keyant’e Braswell. “The goal is for teachers to see what the expectations are for the grades prior to and after the grades they teach.”
Harper administrators have appreciated the benefits of the district professional learning days. The professional learning days allow for quality and strategically planned learning that enhances teacher development.
