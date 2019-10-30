Harper Elementary School students participated in a “Walk To School” event on Thursday, October 17.
Students, parents, and teachers walked from Harper Elementary to the Ritz Amphitheater, where we they were received by American Heart Association representative Nicole Lane, who spoke to the students about the benefits of having and maintaining a healthy heart. Lane is heading up the Harper Jump Rope for Heart campaign.
Harper Elementary P.E. Coach Barber led the students in various aerobics activities. Afterwards, Thomasville City Schools’ Nutrition Director Jeana Smith, along with Nutrition Department and Harper staffers, served some prepared yogurt and fruit parfaits to the students and staff.
Harper’s next “Walk To School” event is scheduled for March 19.
