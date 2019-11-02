Three Garrison-Pilcher Elementary students were recently honored to meet President Jimmy Carter in Plains. The students entered the annual Plains Peanut Festival Postcard contest sponsored by the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Education program.
The theme for this year’s contest was “From Peanuts to Peace...Celebrating 95 Years of Excellence." There were 4,323 entries from students all over the state of Georgia. Garrison-Pilcher had three top winners. The students were recognized at the annual Plains Peanut Festival awards program, had a photo session with President Carter, and were honored to march in the peanut parade. President Carter recently turned 95 years old.
