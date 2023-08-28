CLYATTVILLE — Don’t expect Lowndes County’s newest fire truck to roll out to major blazes; its “firefighter crew” is still too young to drive.
A newly refurbished playground fire truck was unveiled at Clyattville Elementary School last week.
The overhaul was done by Lowndes County Fire Rescue personnel who noticed at an end-of-school-year event that the toy fire truck was weathered and needed a new paint job, county officials said in a statement.
During the summer, each shift took the opportunity to work on the fire truck. With the help of Pinstripes and Polkadots, they recovered the “vehicle” in a shiny, bright red vinyl. Then came new wheels, crisp white letters on both sides, seating, steering wheels and even an official Lowndes County Fire Rescue seal on the front.
“We're immensely grateful to our local firefighters for voluntarily repairing the playground fire engine and for their continuous support,” school Principal Maggie Moody said. “Their act of kindness was a great tribute to an awesome year.”
