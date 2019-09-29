Wiregrass announces fall scholarship recipients
VALDOSTA — Students on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned at a special scholarship event that their hard work is paying off. These scholarships were merit based and applicants had to complete an application as well as provide letters of support.
Those receiving scholarships for Fall Semester were:
• Jacquelyn Mallard (Auto Collision Repair) awarded the Sabal Trail Technical/Industrial Scholarship
• Aisha Kinch (Practical Nursing) received the Mary Catherine Coffee Memorial Scholarship
• Sharon Johnson (Welding and Joining Technology) received the Coyote Manufacturing Scholarship
• Larry Bryant (Industrial Systems Technology) was awarded the Premium Peanut Scholarship
• Zachary Douglas (Business Management) received two scholarships, the Ben Copeland Scholarship, and Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship
• Weston Roberts (Industrial Systems Technology) received the E. Lewis Vaughn Scholarship
• Monica Olson (Barbering) received the Adel Cook Chamber Scholarship
• Destini McMillan (Culinary) received the Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship
Georgia State University announces area summer 2019 graduates
ATLANTA — Georgia State University conferred more than 2,000 degrees to students at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist, professional and doctoral levels during the Summer 2019 semester.
The following students from your coverage area earned degrees from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester.
• Erin Jones of Valdosta earned a bachelor’s degree
• Stacey Daye-Edwards of Atlanta earned a bachelor’s degree
