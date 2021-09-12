Area residents make Academic Achievement List
AMERICUS — Area residents made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Hahira: Amanda Cole
Lakeland: Jessica Stowe
Lake Park: Adell Simmons
Quitman: Shannon Griffin
Valdosta: Katelyn House, Gabrielle Carter
Webb named to University of Alabama presidents list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Lillian Webb, of Lakeland, was named to The University of Alabama presidents list for Summer Semester 2021.
A total of 358 students enrolled during the summer 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Bell graduates from
Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Donald Bell of Quitman graduated from Jacksonville State University on Aug. 6, with a MS in Emergency Management. Nearly 500 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s summer commencement ceremonies.
VSU announces Summer
2021 dean’s list
VALDOSTA— Valdosta State University celebrates more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students who earned dean’s list status during Summer 2021, including the following area residents.
Dean’s list honors are reserved for the highest achieving students at VSU, and these students are recognized for exemplifying excellence in the attainment of their educational goals.
To qualify for dean’s list at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Area students who made dean’s list include:
Adel: Amanda Deberry, Kimberly Ferguson, Michael Dixon
Hahira: Jacqueline Gonzalez, Jarrod Noviello, Samantha Gonzalez, Kaitlyn Hembree, Jaidan Walker, Stacey Brantley, Samantha Zeigler, Shae Mayne, Kade Parsons, Hannah Harnage, Ronald Martin, Jeremy Scott, Tara Penland
Lakeland: Autumn Jones, Derrick Pearson
Lake Park: Veronica Yale, Jessica Simmons, Triston Carter
Nashville: Candace Hancock, Teal Matthews, Noah Crumpton
Pavo: William Carter
Quitman: Eugenia McGhee, Hanna McCambridge, Diana Hernandez
Ray City: Sara Titus, Brianne Kolakowski
Statenville: Nayely Avellaneda
Valdosta: Monica Williams, Ronica Clark, Loren Willis, Breana Box, Brittany Curtis, Deja Austin, Christopher Retterbush, Colton Broome, Megan Swipes, Katharine Roland, Thuong Pham, Heather Covell, Danielle Bomar, Carissa Zaun, Luke Sigmon, Taylor Hillegass, Abigail Bland, Sahil Patel, Ripal Patel, Noel Rojas Galviz, Hailey Rathmann, Brandon Booker, Jamie Steen, Lacey Barrett, Yash Patel, Abigail Wilcher, Taunashia Miller, Erika Pietrafesa, Mariel Zarate, Jaden Hylton, Cristian Luttrell, Aneesha Johnson, Callie Belflower, Haeun Kim, Felicia Anderson, Cody Snyder, Kalin Boutwell, L’tazia Hepburn, Hope Smith, Devin Murray, Mackenzie Snyder, Ravina Patel, Daria Rebesco, Meagan Covell, Rebecca Brewer, Shauna Moore, Matthew Tucker.
Students named to Kennesaw State’s president’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Nearly 900 students were named to the list, including the following local students:
Valdosta: Caitlyn Tedder, Elienor Merritt, Isabella White
Local students named to Kennesaw State’s dean’s list
KENNESAW — More than 900 students were named to the Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Kennesaw State University.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.
The following local students made the list:
Adel: Elliott Gbadehan
Valdosta: Jack Schroepfer, Joshua Demmons.
