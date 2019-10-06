Rathmann inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, La. — Lauren Rathmann of Valdosta, Georgia, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rathmann is pursuing a degree in Dance and Exercise Science at Brenau University.
Rathmann is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Richardson awarded scholarshp at VSU
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has awarded MarQuaysha Richardson, of Valdosta, Georgia, the Clayton Barron Annual Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Meier receives $10,000 scholarship
VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Andrew Meier is the recipient of a $10,000 merit-based scholarship from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).
The PCAOB awards scholarships to students at colleges and universities across the United States who are pursuing careers in audit.
Meier, from Homerville, Georgia, was chosen for demonstrating high ethical standards and an interest and aptitude in accounting and auditing.
