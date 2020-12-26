Jordan named to dean's list
DEMOREST — Anthony Jordan of Adel has been named to the Piedmont College dean's list for the fall semester, college officials said in a statement. Dean's list honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 grade point average.
Doscher named to honor roll
OXFORD, Miss. — Cassandra Grace Doscher of Valdosta was recently named to the University of Mississippi's fall honor roll lists, university officials said in a statement.
Doscher was named to the dean's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
Area residents make president's list at Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Fall 2020 president's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Jacie Johns of Hahira
• Diana Johnson of Nashville
• Devin Shea of Valdosta
• Adell Simmons of Lake Park
• Kaylin Whitley of Lenox
To be eligible for the president's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area residents make dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, Ga— The following local residents made the Fall 2020 dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 632 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• James George of Adel
• Dennis Lane of Hahira
• William Garrett of Nashville
• Shannon Griffin of Quitman
• Haiden Jasinski of Valdosta
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Georgia College awards degrees
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the graduating class of December 2020.
• Kathryn Overman of Valdosta
• Katherine Waller of Valdosta
Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern State University
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following area residents were among 444 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony held on Saturday, December 12 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. GSW recognized Spring, Summer and Fall graduates in the Class of 2020 across four smaller, socially-distanced ceremonies.
• Christa Wills of Hahira earned a master's degree in business administration
• Mollie Roberts of Enigma earned a master's degree in early childhood education
• Cortney Philpot of Adel earned a master's degree in middle grades mathematics
• Cedarian Holsendolph of Quitman earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology
• Emily Philpot of Adel earned a specialist degree in early childhood education
• Deborah Bruce of Enigma earned a specialist degree in middle grades education
