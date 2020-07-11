Valdosta student earns scholarship
EDMOND Okla. — The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business recently awarded a scholarship to a Valdosta resident for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of his academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.
Dylan Jarvis, a senior majoring in professional selling, received the Brad Taylor Professional Selling Scholarship, school officials said.
“The College of Business is excited to recognize and honor its scholarship recipients. The students receiving these awards represent many of the most talented and dedicated students at UCO,” said Jeremy Oller, J.D., Ph.D., interim dean of the UCO College of Business.
“In a year that has redefined how teaching and learning can be done, these exceptional students continued to demonstrate resolve and commitment to their education. We look forward to celebrating these accomplishments with our students when they return to campus in the fall.
“Additionally, we would like to express gratitude to our many donors, alumni and friends who make these student awards possible. The generosity of these supporters enables many of our students to pursue their educational dreams and they deserve recognition for this. The connection between our students and the metropolitan community is what helps make UCO a distinct institution for higher learning.”
For more information about the UCO College of Business, visit www.uco.edu/business.
Kennesaw names spring graduates
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees for the spring semester.
South Georgia graduates include:
Matthew Cabral of Valdosta, BSIT in information technology.
Kevin Cook of Valdosta, BSCVE in civil engineering.
Sydney Dallas of Quitman, BS in psychology.
Chasity Luke of Valdosta, educational specialist.
Justin McCormick of Adel, MACC in accounting.
Reginald Mobley of Quitman, BS in integrative studies.
Addison Olheiser of Valdosta, BBA in finance.
Kyle Rudrow of Valdosta, CERG in leadership and ethics.
Lexie Wetherington of Hahira, BA in modern languages & culture.
