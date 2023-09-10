SNHU announces
dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area students on the list include:
Ray City: Jennifer Fellows
Valdosta: Adrienne Gurley, Enrique Torres-Laureano, McKenzy Houghton.
SNHU announces president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 president’s list.
The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area students include:
Lakeland: Luis Rodriguez, Rebekah Ray
Nashville: Selena Sandlin
Valdosta: Octavious Lee, Aaron Hickey, Makaila Hall, Amanda McCarty, Colondra Johnson, Christina Bragg, Kyle Cortez, Kishauna Barnes, Eric Bixler.
Graduates announced
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Some 1,257 degrees will be awarded during the commencement at Coleman Coliseum.
Area graduates include:
Tori Dehaven of Valdosta, received a Bachelor of Arts.
Anna Lee of Valdosta, received a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.
