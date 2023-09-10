SNHU announces

dean’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 dean’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Area students on the list include:

Ray City: Jennifer Fellows

Valdosta: Adrienne Gurley, Enrique Torres-Laureano, McKenzy Houghton.

SNHU announces president’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 president’s list.

The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Area students include:

Lakeland: Luis Rodriguez, Rebekah Ray

Nashville: Selena Sandlin

Valdosta: Octavious Lee, Aaron Hickey, Makaila Hall, Amanda McCarty, Colondra Johnson, Christina Bragg, Kyle Cortez, Kishauna Barnes, Eric Bixler.

Graduates announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Some 1,257 degrees will be awarded during the commencement at Coleman Coliseum.

Area graduates include:

Tori Dehaven of Valdosta, received a Bachelor of Arts.

Anna Lee of Valdosta, received a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

