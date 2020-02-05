Each year, Thomas County students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grade participate in the Georgia National Fair's Fair Bear Writing Competition. Students compete at the school level, and first place winners from each grade compete at the state level.
The annual competition asks students to write a story about an American black bear who lived from 1980-93 in Middle Georgia near the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The bear’s path often involved crossing I-75 where it met its tragic death in 1993. It was immortalized as the Georgia National Fair’s mascot and has been the subject of their writing competition since 1994.
This year’s topic was “Fair Bear's Favorite Holiday Tradition” where students were asked to write a story describing Fair Bear's holiday traditions that he looks forward to each year. Students wrote about any holiday, who Fair Bear spends the holiday with, and the reason for celebrating the holiday. Students included descriptions of fun decorations used to celebrate.
First place winners including Morgan Cullison from fifth grade and Zach Williams from sixth grade will compete at the state competition. State-level winners will be announced on April 15, 2020.
