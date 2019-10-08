Musicians Carla Connors and Timothy Hoekman will be the featured performers at the next Fridays at Noon performance on Oct. 11 as part of Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU). The event will be held in Balfour Chapel on TU’s Forbes Campus.
Connors, acclaimed as “a fresh, steady lyric soprano” by the New York Times and “a radiant voice, and an equally radiant manner” by the Grand Rapids Press, made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2001 singing the soprano solos in masses by Mozart and Schubert. Other New York City honors include a recital at Weill Recital Hall as a winner in the American Song Competition sponsored by the New York Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing and first prize in the Lola Wilson Hayes Vocal Artists Award. Connors portrayed Susanna in “Le nozze di Figaro” for the New York City Opera National Company’s tour. Other opera credits include roles with Glimmerglass, Atlanta, Orlando, Opera Carolina and Chautauqua opera companies. In addition, she has toured for Florida Grand Opera and Michigan Opera Theater.
Connors maintains an active schedule of orchestra and recital appearances. She has performed as soloist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the St. Paul and Cayuga Chamber Orchestras, the Phoenix, Pacific, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Chautauqua, Santa Fe, Richmond (Indiana), Tallahassee, and Szczecin (Poland) symphony orchestras, to name a few. Her orchestral and oratorio repertoire spans works from Bach, Handel and Mozart to Fauré, Mahler and Barber. In addition to performing, Connors maintains a large private voice studio, gives master classes, and is a sought-after adjudicator for vocal competitions. She holds both the Doctor of Musical Arts degree and the Master of Music degree from the University of Michigan along with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of South Dakota.
Hoekman, a professor of vocal coaching and collaborative piano at Florida State University, is a highly experienced performer, teacher and coach. He has performed as a soloist and a collaborative pianist in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe. Hoekman was on the music staff of Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, New York, from 1988 to 2011. He is currently on the faculty of the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and has also worked for South Georgia Opera, Florida Grand Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Michigan Opera Theater, Opera Grand Rapids and the Peter Harrower Summer Opera Workshop. Hoekman has been at FSU since 1984 teaching collaborative piano, coaching graduate voice majors, and teaching a variety of language and vocal literature classes for singers and pianists. He has served as adjudicator for vocal, piano and composition competitions.
Hoekman is also a composer with works published by Theodore Presser, Colla Voce, Plymouth Music Company, Recital Publications and Classical Vocal Reprints. He was named the 2002 MTNA-Shepherd Distinguished Composer of the Year for his song cycle “To Make a Prairie,” commissioned by the South Dakota Music Teachers Association. Other commissions have come from the Rawlins Piano Trio, the Coastal Carolina Chamber Music Festival, Georgia Southern University and First Presbyterian Church of Tallahassee, among others. His works have been recorded for Albany Records, Azica Records, and Mark Records. Hoekman holds degrees in piano performance from the University of Michigan, Peabody Conservatory, and Calvin College.
For additional information about this performance or other ACTU events, email actu@thomasu.edu or call (229) 227-6964.
