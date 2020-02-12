Thomasville City Scholars Academy AP Human Geography students in Dale Kelly’s class have been studying agriculture and in particular subsistence and organic farming and the important roles they play in geographic sustainability. The class recently visited Lewis Produce at the local Thomas County Farmers Market. Students heard from owner Cindy Lewis about the operation of their business and how it supports local farmers. Pictured: Maddie Rome, Spear Celaya, Patrick McNeill, Lewis, Carson Cochran, and Lauren Renfroe.
Caption: AP Human Geography students also heard from Chase Clanton, the owner of Ole MacDonald Farms, a 100% organic farm in Coolidge. Pictured: Maddie Rome, Carson Cochran, Lauren Renfroe, Patrick McNeill, Clanton, Jenna Gantt, Aubrey Sawyer, Spear Celaya, Caroline Hiers, Audrianna Perkins, and Tahj Brown.
Caption: Seniors Oliver Yant and Nathan Easler check out the onions and other produce at Thomas County Farmers Market.
