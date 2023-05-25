ABAC Recognizes Students for Spring Term Academic Excellence
TIFTON – Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List,
The Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List. The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:
Adel
President’s List
Karina Arteaga Trejo
Dawson Cowart
Riley O’Linn
Tucker Parrish
Ethan Ray
Kwinci Way
Dean’s List
Kathryn Elrod
Lionela Gutierrez Nava
Jessika Zarco
Distinguished List
Chloe Byrd
Branden Dobson
Lizbeth Espinoza
Alexxus Thomas
Alapaha
President’s List
Emma Griner
Dana Vickers
Dean’s List
Jared Beasley
Alyssa Brown
Griffin Rowe
Boston
Dean’s List
Breanna Ryan
Enigma
President’s List
Lauren Massey
Samuel Nichols
Dean’s List
Nathan Nichols
Freedom O’Quinn
Ricky Tucker
Distinguished List
Gregory Donley
Rebecca Railey
Hahira
President’s List
Jacob Bryan
Ansley Simmons
Cassandra Uchida
Dean’s List
Lane Deal
Rylee White
Distinguished List
Sarah Baker
Pamela Davidson
Rebecca Lemmon
Delia White
Lake Park
Dean’s List
Cayden Avera
Ezekiel Galarza
Distinguished List
Paul Hatcher
Lakeland
Dean’s List
McKinley DeCosta
Railey Hughes
Aliyah Zimmerman
Lenox
President’s List
Levi Griner
Ashley Lamer
Jacob Shirah
Annah Williams
Dean’s List
Britney Sumner
Distinguished List
Krysta Danforth
Autumn Griner
Claire Haynes
Landon Williams
Morven
Dean’s List
Bryson Simpson
Nashville
Dean’s List
Gracie Barfield
Lilly Booth
Sara Kilpatrick
Mattie Kimbrell
Derek Ritchart
Julia Taylor
Hayden Woody
Distinguished List
Ryan Sumler
Quitman
President’s List
Tallon Exum
Grayson Peek
Sparks
Distinguished List
Jessica Lindsey
Breanna Spearman
Valdosta
President’s List
Kasey McQuitty
Dean’s List
Ruby Parrish
Alex Paulk
Cassidy Smith
Distinguished List
Trudy Lee Roquemore
