ABAC Recognizes Students for Spring Term Academic Excellence

TIFTON – Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List,

The Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.  The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.  

Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.  

The list of the students by hometowns is as follows:

Adel 

President’s List  

Karina Arteaga Trejo

Dawson Cowart

Riley O’Linn

Tucker Parrish

Ethan Ray

Kwinci Way

  

Dean’s List  

Kathryn Elrod

Lionela Gutierrez Nava

Jessika Zarco

Distinguished List  

Chloe Byrd

Branden Dobson

Lizbeth Espinoza

Alexxus Thomas

Alapaha 

President’s List  

Emma Griner

Dana Vickers

  

Dean’s List  

Jared Beasley

Alyssa Brown

Griffin Rowe

Boston 

Dean’s List

Breanna Ryan

Enigma  

President’s List  

Lauren Massey

Samuel Nichols

  

Dean’s List  

Nathan Nichols

Freedom O’Quinn

Ricky Tucker

Distinguished List  

Gregory Donley

Rebecca Railey

Hahira  

President’s List  

Jacob Bryan 

Ansley Simmons

Cassandra Uchida

Dean’s List 

Lane Deal

Rylee White

Distinguished List  

Sarah Baker

Pamela Davidson

Rebecca Lemmon

Delia White

Lake Park  

Dean’s List

Cayden Avera

Ezekiel Galarza

Distinguished List

Paul Hatcher

Lakeland  

Dean’s List

McKinley DeCosta

Railey Hughes

Aliyah Zimmerman

Lenox  

President’s List  

Levi Griner

Ashley Lamer

Jacob Shirah

Annah Williams

Dean’s List  

Britney Sumner

Distinguished List

Krysta Danforth

Autumn Griner

Claire Haynes

Landon Williams

Morven 

Dean’s List

Bryson Simpson

Nashville   

Dean’s List  

Gracie Barfield

Lilly Booth

Sara Kilpatrick

Mattie Kimbrell

Derek Ritchart

Julia Taylor

Hayden Woody

Distinguished List  

Ryan Sumler

Quitman  

President’s List 

Tallon Exum

Grayson Peek

Sparks  

Distinguished List  

Jessica Lindsey

Breanna Spearman

Valdosta  

President’s List  

Kasey McQuitty

Dean’s List  

Ruby Parrish

Alex Paulk 

Cassidy Smith

Distinguished List  

Trudy Lee Roquemore

