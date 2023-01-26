Gowan graduates Jacksonville State
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Marcus R. Gowan of Valdosta graduated from Jacksonville State University on Dec. 16, with a degree in education. Nearly 600 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees as part of the university’s fall commencement ceremonies. Archived footage from the commencement webcast is available online.
Georgia College names dean’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Hahira: Jade Browning, Madeline Castor.
Nashville: Emma Whitener.
Valdosta: Grace Dixon, Avery Holder.
Georgia College name dean’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Morgan Heard.
Valdosta: Savannah Sumner.
Kennesaw State
names president’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named 5,503 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the fall semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area students include:
Hahira: Angelica Moss, Andrew Kent.
Lake Park Calvin Barrett.
Quitman: Tatyana Dawson.
Sparks: Briana Williams.
Valdosta: Michael Usic, Kristen Lopez, Hiba Heikal, Jared Bush, Jaliyah Brantley, Jayla Swain, Kylie Wester, Mary Moseley, Elizabeth Tillman.
Kennesaw State names dean’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University’s dean’s list, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the fall semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students include:
Adel: Haley Shaffer.
Alapaha: Katrina Everett, Joleigh Dixon.
Lake Park: John Dawson.
Naylor: Gavin McGuire, Rachael Alexander.
Pavo: Kael Anderson.
Quitman: Brandon Bivins, Aniyah McCloud.
Ray City: Danielle Moore.
Sparks: Cole Myers.
Valdosta: Ethan Altman, Noah Stogner, Lucas Papadopoulos, Skylar Wildes, Wisdom Tonge, William Leonard, Jaleyah Little, Margaret Barnett, Johnna Young, Andria Mason, Zandayja Rollins, Simone Brock, Maraynna Jenkins, Christopher Jones, Lauren Sharper.
