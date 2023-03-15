S.Georgia students graduate from University of Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — University of Maryland Global Campus graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide recently. Students from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and 18 countries earned UMGC degrees. More than 2,200 graduates attended “Grad Walk” in Adelphi, Md., an in-person experience designed to place the spotlight directly on graduates and their achievements while helping protect the health and safety of their guests and the university community, university officials said in a statement.
Area students include:
Kandice Scott of Valdosta, bachelor of science in information systems management.
Tandalaya D. Hunter of Lakeland, bachelor of science in social science.
Shannon Elizabeth Morales of Lakeland, bachelor of science in investigative forensics.
Fitzroy Rayshar Clyburn of Valdosta, bachelor of science in psychology.
Wyatt MacNeil of Valdosta, bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity.
Wofford College names dean’s list
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Dr. Timothy Schmitz, provost of Wofford College, has announced dean’s list students for the fall semester.
Area students include:
Hahira: Emma Lavender.
Valdosta: Will Gee.
UMGC students named to dean’s list
ADELPHI, Md. — More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Area students include:
Hahira: Amanda Howard.
Lakeland: Shannon Morales.
Lake Park: Daniel Rigby.
Nashville: Juan Reyes.
Valdosta: Tessa Ball, Courtney Brown, Lauren DeBolt, Kevin Hernandez Vazquez, Wyatt MacNeil, Jackson Nichols, Janelle Phifer, Makayla Smith.
FHU names president’s list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced that Daniel England of Valdosta was named to the fall president’s list. To be on the president’s list, a student must be full time and have a 4.0 grade point average.
FHU names
dean’s list
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced that Daniel England of Valdosta made the dean’s list for the fall semester. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
Higgs awarded
UA degree
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Matthew Higgs of Hahira has received the bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama. UA awarded more than 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies.
GSU named president’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president’s list at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Area students include:
Barney: Bryan Mcleod.
Du Pont: Duncan Lutz.
Valdosta: Zachary Deacon, Maitri Patel, Ameria Smith, Nicole Zhao.
GSU names fall dean’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean’s list, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no in-completes for the semester.
Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Area students include:
Hahira: Evan Green.
Lake Park: Olivia Kirkland.
Morven: Konner Jackson.
Nashville: Nathan Davis.
Quitman: Amari Miller.
Valdosta: Chelsea Doucet, Jeneisha Jones, Amber Ogden, Jasmine Robinson, Na’Khiya Washington, Alaysha Williams, Amara Williams.
Norris earns LU dean’s list
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University congratulates James Norris of Valdosta on earning dean’s list honors during the fall semester.
Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
GSU names president’s list
STATESBORO — Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,150 students for excellence in academics on the fall president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Jordan Hough.
Hahira: Taylor Lee, Ethan Rowe.
Ray City: James Heard of Ray City.
Pavo: Casey Stocker of Pavo.
Valdosta: Dalton Marzano, Amani Newson, Kameron Nez, Jaiden Patrick, Keondra Williams.
GSU names
dean’s list
STATESBORO – Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the fall dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Amanda Castro, Alley Permenter.
Barney: Darin Reno.
Hahira: Emily Bennett, Paige Hobbs.
Pavo: Bryson Bennett.
Lake Park: Emma Dent, Wyatt Wilson.
Nashville: Adam Guest, Kolton Newbern, Chandler Trevino, Ezra Whitlock.
Naylor: Taylor Walker.
Quitman: Caroline Daughtry.
Valdosta: Kole Bullock, Austin Dale, Alexander Gursky, Lacey Hamilton, Tiffany Jones, Amariya Jones, Ya’kima Morrison, McLean Reagan, Blake Robinson, Madicyn Robinson, Jayden Stone, Kandice Williams.
Wang named to dean’s list
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Alexander Wang of Valdosta is among the more than 1,200 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.
Samford names dean’s list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford University recognizes 2,022 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Lawson Cribb, Mary Griner.
Gilbert named president’s scholar
RAYMOND, Miss. — Hinds Community College president’s scholars have been named for the fall semester. President’s scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
Among those recognized as a fall president’s scholar is Maria Gilbert of Valdosta.
GSU names graduates
ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
South Georgia students include:
Patrick Childress of Valdosta earned a bachelor of music degree in political science, with a concentration in international affairs.
Chelsea Doucet of Valdosta earned an associate of science degree with studies in social work.
Jasmine Robinson of Valdosta earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.
Metzler named to dean’s list
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. — Madeline Metzler of Lake Park was named to the fall dean’s list at New York Institute of Technology. Metzler was one of more than 430 students recognized. To qualify for this academic honor, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete 12 or more credit hours without any incomplete grades.
