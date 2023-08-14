Wiregrass names president’s list
VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements announced the summer semester president’s list.
The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the summer semester.
Area students on the president’s list for summer semester 2023 and are:
Atkinson: Demeria Bryant and Jessica Kitchens.
Bacon: Matthew Medders.
Berrien: Hailey Brantley, Staci Coleman, Torrence Griner, Matthew Hanchey, Lily Harnage and Karis Studebaker.
Brooks: Dylan Marshall.
Cherokee: Alexandra Deaton.
Clinch: Shawntae Key.
Coffee: Shikinya Carswell, Whitney Martin and Sara Ortiz.
Cook: Bryan Lopez.
Irwin: Jasmen Hall.
Lanier: Michael McCrae.
Lowndes: Khalia Alexander, Sidney Boone, Amy Catambay, Katrell Foster, Madison Garcia, Donald Hammond, Jedediah Hudgins, Kateris Jackson, Kaleb Jenkins, Nadia Landa, Katie Mills, Taliyah Mollins, Kayla Polite-Lee, Addison Rouse and Chloe Theidel.
Pierce: Brandon Price.
Tift: Chelsea Champion and Sarah Jewell.
Ware: Stacey Steedley.
Wiregrass names dean’s list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has announced the summer semester dean’s list.
The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the summer semester.
Area students on the dean’s list for summer semester are:
Atkinson: Anai Carachure.
Bacon: Farrah Gunter.
Ben Hill: Chloe Swanson.
Berrien: Alice Dampier, Jennifer Miller, Paiten Porter and Natasha Trout.
Cobb: Yi Tao.
Coffee: Devin Callejas, Aylin DeJesus, Carlos Lopez, Bailey Martin, Kelli McNab, Esperanza Reyes, Isabella Seymour, Allie Smith and Michaela Stevens.
Colquitt: Darrell Gibson.
Cook: Jessica Deloach and Cheyanne Thomas.
Echols: Tyler Carter.
Lanier: Madison Hunt.
Lowndes: Kimberly Amy, Shiloh Avery, Angel Barnes, Rebecca Brooks-Fennell, Tommy Cowart, Brianna Crockett, Josie Eldridge, Jaquasha Golden, Madison Hayes, Riley Hayes, Willis Herring, Brittany Klavon, Vivian Lambert, Michael Marin Rivera, Briggette Roberts, Natasha Rountree, Courtney Stacy, Joseph Turnage, Teresa Vasquez, Kristin Warren, Brandon Williams, Crystal Williams and Nicole Williams.
Out of State: James Braddock, Austin Miller and Cameron Walls.
GMC names president’s list
VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College named area students to the president’s list. They are Tony Ballew, Jasmine Blanton, Beatrice Bogiatto, Kylee Burns, Ojani Garcia, Lillian Gilder, Lauren Hernandez, Amanda Herndon, Jamaya Riley, Hanna Sayedzada, Maria Shank, James Smith, Courson Taylor, Ansley Young, James Taylor.
GMC names dean’s list
VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College has named its dean’s list. They are Victoria Adeyemo, Melena Baker, Monica Balderas, Heather Bryan, Erik Burger, Thalea Doe, Michael Doss, Jonathan Harris, Chauntoria Jackson, Marcus Jones, Natalie Lane, Alexandra Lee, Makaya Marshall, Armani Mobley, Kaysie Redding, Nykenya Wallace.
UMGC names dean’s list
ADELPHI, Md. — More than 10,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Area students include:
Hahira: Danielle Casteel, Amanda Howard.
Lakeland: Melissa White.
Lake Park: Daniel Rigby.
Valdosta: Tessa Ball, Lauren DeBolt, Darrell Egan, Antonio Goods, Kevin Hernandez Vazquez, Keneisha Osborne, Janelle Phifer, Matthew Smith, Makayla Smith.
