Kennesaw names president’s list
KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University has named nearly 5,400 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring semester.
To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area students include:
Alapaha: Joleigh Dixon.
Enigma:: Reese Hilton.
Hahira: Angelica Moss.
Nashville: Taylor Werle, Tyler McMillan.
Quitman: Nyriah Turner.
Sparks: Briana Williams.
Valdosta: Michael Usic, Hiba Heikal, Jared Bush, Alexis Brinkley, Simone Brock.
Kennesaw names dean’s list
KENNESAW – Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,100 students named to the University’s dean’s list, recognizing academic achievement during the spring semester.
Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Area students include:
Adel: Haley Shaffer.
Alapaha: Katrina Everett.
Hahira: Andrew Kent.
Lake Park: Amari Hayes, Samuel McLane, Ivan Seasholtz, John Dawson.
Naylor: Kristen Alexander.
Pavo: Kael Anderson.
Quitman: Brandon Bivins.
Valdosta: Allison Parker, Lucas Papadopoulos, Skylar Wildes, Alaina Johnson, Jaleyah Little, Elizabeth Kumpel, Jaliyah Brantley, Jayla Swain, Kylie Wester, Gahnique Bell, Destiny Young, Andria Mason, Zandayja Rollins, Sequoia Taylor.
Area students graduate Mercer
MACON/ATLANTA — Mercer University conferred bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta.
Area students were among those who graduated from Mercer during the 2022-23 academic year:
Adel: Samuel Goberdhan, School of Medicine, doctor of medicine.
Hahira: Joshua Fricker, School of Medicine, doctor of medicine; Chance Hingson, School of Law, juris doctor.
Nashville: Taylor Rinberger, School of Law, juris doctor.
Valdosta: Tanisha Bhavnani, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in nursing; Nicholas Moss, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Leha Patel, College of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy; Payalkumari Patel, College of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy; Robert Rudd, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Sophia Sumner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science; Abigail Williams, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science.
Georgia Tech names graduates
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5-6 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Valdosta: Darryl Bailey, Payton King, Jared Lawlor, William Lester, Xipei Liao, Erin Moss, Pavan Patel, Dalton Smith.
Georgia Tech names faculty honors
ATLANTA — Students earned the distinction of faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Adel: Tripp Williams.
Valdosta: Nathan Faircloth, Ella Wilson.
Georgia Tech names dean’s list
ATLANTA — Students earned the distinction of dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Valdosta: Darryl Bailey, Isabel Kassum, Erin Moss, Dennis Austin, Ryan McGee, Dalton Smith, George Crawford.
