S.Ga. students
named to Thomas president’s list
Full-time undergraduate students at Thomas University from Lowndes County are recognized for achieving academic success during fall semester. President’s list students attend Thomas University full-time and have a GPA of 4.0.
Area students named to the president’s list include:
Hahira:Courtney Evans, Haley Radney,
Lake Park:Annabelle Wade
Valdosta: Brelynn Cumby, Shaneka Little, Te’keyla Nelson, Kelsie Staten, Lexie R. Venditti, Keon Williams, Mikyla Woods
S.Ga. students named to Thomas dean’s list
Full-time undergraduate students at Thomas University from Lowndes County are recognized for achieving academic success during fall semester. Dean’s list students attend Thomas University full-time and have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Naylor: Amanda Szczech
Valdosta: William J. Davis
Fletcher named to chancellor’s list
TROY, Ala. — Leah Fletcher of Lake Park has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the fall semester/Term 2 of the 2022-23 academic year.
The chancellor’s list honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Austin Peay names dean’s list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized more than 2,000 students on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall term. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Payne Elkins, Payton Elkins.
Gilbert graduates from Hinds Community
RAYMOND, Miss. — Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in the fall was Maria Gilbert of Valdosta. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
Wiregrass names president’s list
VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements announced the fall semester president’s list.
The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during fall semester.
Students on the president’s list include:
Berrien: Chason Warren and Royal Williams.
Brooks: Emily Frick, Alexis Griffin, and Shirley McCrae.
Cook: Madison Farr, Cuylar Hanks, Jacob Joiner, Kamaya Jones, Bryan Lopez, Shemerica Mason and Mykeyah Murphy.
Lanier: James Edwards, Shandalynn Foster, Matthew Kinch, Gracie Richardson, and Ranada Vinson.
Lowndes: June Bell, Akria Bethea, Brinson Bright, Wilmer Calles, Brooke Canupp, Heather Chaney, Sadie Chappell, Brittney Cobb, Krystal Conley, Fenecia Council, Austin Culpepper, Jenna Curcio, Molly Deal, Lakembria Dennison, Kimberly Ethridge, Aubreauna Frazier, Shanese Gates, Zachary Gilbert, Zoei Gosier, Landon Grammer, Donald Hammond, Imahni Henry, Kerastin Hilton, William Hopkins, Macy Jenkins, Allison Johnson, Eric Jost, Silo Keith, Anna Kelley, Tiffany Lasecki, Mollie Lee, Jesslyn Martin, Tedria Martin, Zsashane McCormick, Anna Meli, Brittany Miller, Cassandra Page, Ryanna Panter, Elijah Pay, Akierra Pedro, Meagan Ray, Austin Rice, Hope Robinson, Brittany Scott, Essence Scruggs, Heavin Smith, Joshua Snyder, Loryn Solomon, Gillian Stark, Kyle Taghon, Abigail Taylor, Shayray Taylor, Isaiah Templin, Jessica Terry, Hannah Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Michael Ward, Jazlyn White, Logan White, Nicole Williams, Ezeriah Wimer, and Alisa Wright.
Wiregrass names dean’s list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass recognized students who made the dean’s list for fall semester. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the fall semester.
Students on the dean’s list include:
Berrien: Kenneth Clark, Anthony Drake, Kristin Garcia, Joshua Griffin, Brianna Haley, Lily Harnage, Meagan Lindsey, Sage Mook, Raquel Padilla, and Paiten Porter.
Brooks: Tajayla Gosier, Mary Lasseter, and Lonnie Taylor.
Cook: Blake Harris, Samantha Huffman and James McFadden.
Echols: Caleb Blankenship, Andrew Culpepper and Ismael Estrada
Lowndes: Melissa Allen, Mubeen Blevins, Samara Blunt, Jordan Carter, Catherine Clark, Julia Copeland, Tommy Cowart, Daniel Daher, Andreas Dalianas, Elhaje Demesier, Makensey Dixon, Elizabeth Elliott, Travon Eubanks, Flipnesha Farley, Tracy Fleming, Jordan Fulton, Ean Henry, Alesia Holt, Joshua Huneycutt, Shafaq Ikram, Annalise Jayroe, Donte Johnson, Jennifer Jolley, Adaisha Jones, Aileen Jones, Karmisha Jones, Tambrey King, Sabrina Lancianese, Caislyn Love, Nathan Luke, Shontae Martin, Amanda Mayo, Monica McKenzie, Kayla McLain, Kaelyn McNeill, Haley Miller, Carrie Mitchell, Kaytibeth Music, Breonna Myers, Lauren Neace, Emily Paulk, Katie Pruet, Alexis Roy, Alexis Sharpe, Karlisha Slaughter, Megan Smith, Kyle Stephenson, Benjamin Talor, Casey Taylor, Amy Thomas, Betsy Thornton, Alyssa Wallace, Christian Vasquez-Meza, Dylan White and Olivia Woods.
Georgia Southwestern
names dean’s list
AMERICUS — South Georgia residents made the fall dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 596 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area students include:
Adel: James George.
Hahira: Jacie Johns.
Lakeland: Jessica Stowe.
Valdosta: Gabrielle Carter, Kaylie Degale.
Georgia Southwestern
honors graduates
AMERICUS — South Georgia residents were among more than 600 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the fall commencement ceremony.
Jessica Stowe of Lakeland earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting magna cum laude.
Julia Davis of Valdosta earned a master in business administration.
Diana Johnson of Nashville earned a master in education in early childhood education.
James George of Adel earned a bachelor of science in education in health and physical education.
Kristy James of Lake Park earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Rebecca Kluball of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Dontavis Sapp of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Walter Swilley of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Trenton Viche of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Bonni Young of Adel earned a specialist’s degree in teacher leadership.
Katelyn House of Valdosta earned a bachelor of business administration in management.
Austin Payne of Adel earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
Marci Baldree of Sparks earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Abigail Brimmage of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Laura Connell of Sparks earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Kelly Donaldson of Hahira earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Jenny Hester of Adel earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Charla Hilliard of Sparks earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Lexi Masters of Barney earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Elizabeth Morris of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Angelica Sutton of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Morgan Turner of Adel earned a specialist’s degree in early childhood education.
Elijah Curtis of Hahira earned a specialist’s degree in middle grades education.
Helen Gullage of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in middle grades education.
Krystal Thomas of Valdosta earned a specialist’s degree in middle grades education.
