ATLANTA – Students earned the distinction of faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Ryan McGee, Ella Wilson.
Georgia Tech names dean’s list
ATLANTA – Students earned the distinction of dean’s list placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Tripp Williams.
Valdosta: Darryl Bailey, Nathan Faircloth, Jared Lawlor, Erin Moss, Dalton Smith.
Peterman named to dean’s list
RIPON, Wis. — Ripon College has announced its dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the dean’s list at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded works.
William Peterman, a class of 2023 student from Lake Park was named to the fall dean’s list. Peterman is majoring in physics with a minor in military leadership, school officials said.
Georgia Tech names graduates
ATLANTA — The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 263rd commencement exercises.
Among the graduates were:
Valdosta: Julia Bush, Jacob Dennis, Jacqueline Escalera, Patrick Hellman.
GMC announces president’s list
VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College students were named to the president’s list.
They are Lacey Allen, Chantel Ferris Arrington, Mary Baker, Caden Barker, Leonardo Bogiatto, Beatrice Bogiatto, Leah Brisk, Hannah Byrd, Amy Calel, Peter Cartwright, Nicole Chemaly, Keelee Crosby, Tom Daughtrey, Thomas Dixon, Gabriel Dungan, Randall Farnam, Kendryck Fender, Kristal Herrera, Janay Hill, Christopher Horne, Katelyn Hunt, Jenny Johnson, Ivy Kendrick, Jack Lindsey, Lucas Little, Lila Maloy, Jacob Mansfield, Ana Maria Manzat, Zoe Martin, Robert McTier, Josephine Mesta, Zyanna Morgan, Rylie Parham, Flor Perez, Jacob Pettis, Joseph Pezent, Symiah Rainey, Jenna Rojas, Allana Rowland, Blaire Rutherford, Autumn Shaver, Bridgette Singletary, Joshua Sirmans, Lane Smith, Shadasia Solomon, Alexa Sullens, Ryan Sumler, Jimmya Wade, Rayne Williams, James Young, Bryanna Young, Hannah Davis
GMC names dean’s list
VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College students were named to the dean’s list.
They are Christian Aguilar, Mikel Anderson, Emily Artley, Melena Baker, Haley Bennett, Jasmine Blanton, Daniel Bryant, Erik Burger, Molly Butler, Jeffrey Carabello, Skylar Christie, Michael Clark, Tyler Cross, Charlotte Cruz, Jesseca Cumbus, Zachary Davis, Kaylee Dawicki, Christian Dawson, Daniel Delgado, Thalea Doe, Carelee Douglas, Austin Ermisch, Tyler Ferrell, Giovanni Fierro, Elisa Gulliford, Anna Harbin, Cassidy Honeycutt, Cornitra Jackson, Catherine Jones, Mitchell Kallam, Ethan Lancaster, Sawyer Lehman, Samuel Millsap, Michael Moore, Kyrie Nurenberg, Tyesha Pickett, Colton Register, Jamaya Riley, Shania Robertson, Kamri Rogers, Abigail Shelton, Logan Stevens, Julie Taylor, Chelsea Thomas, Gunnar Thurman, Miguel Trejo, Steven Wade, Zoe Williams, Avantyana Woods.
Sumner inducted into honor society
BATON ROUGE, La. — Savannah Sumner of Valdosta was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Sumner was initiated at Georgia College & State University.
