VSU recognizes Akuoko
VALDOSTA — Teressa Akuoko of Valdosta is the recipient of the 2022-23 Bartram Award for Intellectual Exploration at Valdosta State University.
Akuoko was recognized during VSU’s annual academic honors program April 27.
The Bartram Award for Intellectual Exploration is presented to an Honors College student who has demonstrated the skills of intellectual exploration, adventure and competence.
It was Akuoko’s work in Dr. Ansul Lokdarshi’s molecular biology lab on campus that earned her this prestigious recognition.
Akuoko’s research was published in December 2022 in the journal “Plant Signaling and Behavior.”
Akuoko anticipates graduating summa cum laude from VSU with a bachelor of science in biology, a minor in chemistry and an Honors College certificate in December.
VSU recognizes Parker
VALDOSTA — Amanda Fields Parker of Hahira is the recipient of the 2022-23 James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Highest Academic Achievement Award at Valdosta State University.
Parker was recognized during VSU’s annual academic honors program on April 27.
The James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services Highest Academic Achievement Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.
“Ending my undergraduate years by receiving this award feels amazing,” she said. “I didn’t even know this award was offered, so it was a wonderful surprise to be recognized for all the hard work and long hours I put in. I struggled with a lot of self-doubt when making the decision to return to college and get a degree as a non-traditional student, but I am extremely proud of what I have accomplished in my years here.”
Parker graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in communication disorders during VSU’s 235th commencement May 6.
Students set to graduate from UGA
ATHENS — The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 commencement exercises this week.
“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” President Jere W. Morehead said. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”
Brittny Nichole Nutt of Alapaha is a candidate for a PHARMD pharmacy.
Gia N. Josephine Shieh of Hahira is a candidate for a Ph.D. foods and nutrition.
Alexander Minton Waldron of Hahira is a candidate for a PHARMD pharmacy.
Emily Polur Pittman of Hahira is a candidate for a MAHM avian health and medicine.
John Thomas Crosby of Adel is a candidate for a J.D. law.
Mark Richard Stephen Garren of Valdosta is a candidate for a Ph.D. biomedical engineering.
Adam Gabriel Diaz of Valdosta is a candidate for a MED TESOL and world language education.
Kalyn Brianna Cooper of Lake Park is a candidate for a B.S. psychology.
Madison Elaine Folsom of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSA biological science.
Tison Reese Bell of Homerville is a candidate for a BSA agriscience and environmental system.
Andrew Scott Petersen of Valdosta is a candidate for a MLA landscape architecture.
Harris Elton Browning of Valdosta is a candidate for a BBA accounting and BSFCS financial planning.
Victoria Ellen Redshaw of Lake Park is a candidate for a PHARMD pharmacy.
Karsten Edward Smith of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSME mechanical engineering.
Palmer L. Henderson of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSCE civil engineering.
Rosalie J. Vendrell of Valdosta is a candidate for a AB English and AB Spanish.
Govind Hans Thomas-Richardson of Valdosta is a candidate for a BS biology.
Andrew Mckinnon Cleveland of Valdosta is a candidate for a BBA real estate.
Joseph Todd Woodard of Hahira is a candidate for a BSA biological science.
Claire Elise Kolisz of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSFCS in human development and family sciences.
Gabrielle Bernice Moss of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSFCS nutritional sciences.
Bailey Mckensie Warren of Valdosta is a candidate for a BBA real estate.
Jessica DeVane Powers of Hahira is a candidate for a MED learn leader & organiz develop.
Sara Luzhine Wehling-hassouna of Valdosta is a candidate for a BS psychology.
Kathleen Eve Gannon of Valdosta is a candidate for a BS biology.
Sarah Elizabeth Creamer of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSA biological science.
Christian Bradley Faulkner of Nashville is a candidate for a BBA finance.
Spencer Ridley Chmielewski of Lake Park is a candidate for a BSA biological science.
Emma Claire Campbell of Hahira is a candidate for a BBA finance.
Katie Kennedy James of Homerville is a candidate for a BBA management.
Casey Andrew Weldon of Lake Park is a candidate for a BBA risk management and insurance.
James T. Bennett of Valdosta is a candidate for a AB political science.
Hannah Brooke Lindsey of Hahira is a candidate for a BBA economics.
Anna Grace Glorius of Valdosta is a candidate for a BFA art.
Aubrey John Washnock of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSA niological science.
Bailey Ann Rayfield of Adel is a candidate for a BSA agriscience and environmental system.
Samuel Ethan Yancey Hester of Enigma is a candidate for a BSA agriscience and environmental system.
Emily Lauren Clark of Hahira is a candidate for a BSAB applied biotechnology.
Hunter Bailey Gaskins of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSED sport management.
Emma Camille Paulk of Ray City is a candidate for a BSA biological science.
Alexis Marie McCaffity of Nashville is a candidate for a BSA agricultural education.
Angela Marie Seckinger of Stockton is a candidate for a MED science education.
Victoria Marie Huerta of Hahira is a candidate for a AB communication studies.
Mackenzie Brooke Gay of Valdosta is a candidate for a BSFCS in human development and family sciences.
Luke Johnston Eager of Valdosta is a candidate for a BBA risk management and insurance.
Savannah Banner Warren of Hahira is a candidate for a MS crop and soil sciences.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Raulerson of Hahira is a candidate for a BS psychology.
Caroline Graham Evans of Valdosta is a candidate for a BS psychology.
Anna Katherine Pearson of Valdosta is a candidate for a AB public relations and BSFCS fashion merchandising.
Sara Grace Skinner of Nashville is a candidate for a BFA art education.
Anthony Michael Petti of Hahira, is a candidate for a BSEE electrical and electronics engineering.
