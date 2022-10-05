GSU hosts summer graduation
ATLANTA — More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2022 semester.
Summer 2022 graduates from your coverage area include:
– Caleb Cates of Valdosta earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Communication, with a concentration in Public Communication.
– Stephen McKown of Valdosta earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology.
– Selena Mitchell of Adel earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Environmental Science.
Wiregrass announces graduates
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held the Spring and Summer 2022 Commencement Exercises Thursday, July 14. The ceremony honored both Spring and Summer Semester, graduates. Spring and Summer Semester had 944 students combined who were awarded their associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit, and 226 students who were High School Equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 144 associate degrees, 197 diplomas, and 1101 technical certificates. The commencement ceremony was held at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
Ryan Degner, Welding Technology graduate and the 2022 Wiregrass GOAL, was the ceremony speaker. He was named the 2022 Wiregrass Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award during Fall Semester 2021 and then April 2022 he was named the Technical College System of Georgia’s GOAL Winner for the state. As the state winner, Degner was gifted with a brand-new car.
Wiregrass announces spring grads
Wiregrass has announced the spring graduates for technical certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees listed below by county. These include:
Berrien: Tristan Clanton, Shelby Cumbus, Anthony Drake, Debra Frei, Carmelita Garcia, Casie Griffin, Kileigh Owens, Kirstan Owens, Miranda Rudeseal, Jaylin Sapp, Kristy Stewart, Erin Turner-Steverson and Angela Weathers.
Brooks: Kelsey Brevig, Philip Cantrell, Ciera Davis, William Exum, Emily Hiers, Niquaja Huewitt, Brittany Hysmith, Taylor Hysmith, Andrew Jackson, Adrienne Johnson, Colon Keel, Mary Lasseter, Jonathan Lister, Brandon McRae, Jaquan Neilson, Alison Newell, Paiton O’Neal, Toddrick Reddick, Dalton Rizer, Melanie Sapp, Amahd Smith, Chelsey Webb and Kelsie Williams.
Clinch: Carl Addison, Shelby Braswell, Callie Chauncey, Kennedy Felder, Ebony Moore, Kaden Walker, Heidi White and Devon Wilkins.
Cook: Emma Abernathy, Leefield Abernathy, Sanaa Anderson, April Booker, Kyliah Davis, Heather Duren, Chelsea Gandy, Sashsa Gray, Charles Harry, Chelsea Johnson, Tylan Johnson, Barry Joiner, Yasmin Juarez, Caleigh Lane, Emma Lawrence, Aniya Lee, Nadira Murphy, Evan Myers, Makayla Nobles, Kishna Peacock, Jordyn Ponder, Christiana Prescott, Nayib Rodriquez, Nabeel Sajid, Jacques Scott, Jaden Sharpe, Trevieon Sipplen, Rodney Smith, Shandraiceya Smith, Timothy Smith, Janae Southerland, James Taylor, Shameria Tucker, Javonna Waldon, Jeremy Waldon and Jayda Woods.
Echols: Summer Bennett, Courtney Corbett, Hayden Davis and Skyler Toliver.
Lanier: Jason Baker, Keith Barron, Denton Broadway, Clinton Hopson, Quinton Jenkins, Tiffany Johnson, Kira Keller, Michael McCrae, Jada McRae, Kanika Ponder, Abigail Rowan, Allana Rowland, Scott Sellars, Megan Tyre and Christopher Walton.
Lowndes: Max Ahner, Brandy Ambrose, Myliah Anderson, Abra Andrews, Jacqueline Andrews, Solomon Arrington, Eric Arroyo, Jessica Ayres, Brianna Baisden, Willie Barrett, Macee Baughan, Kiana Beal, Shari Bell, Ashley Bender, Kyla Bentley, Kenton Blanton, Brianna Boone, Melissa Boone, Diane Bradley, Michael Bradley, Michael Brady, Arienne Brantley, Don Brewer, Chadrick Brooks, Justin Brown, Katelyn Brown, Tamia Brown, John Bryant, Kole Bullock, Abigail Burkett, Kyle Cameron, John Carney, Jordan Carter, Nicolle Castro Batalha De Araujo, Naiari Causey, Travon Collins, Caleb Condon, Lee Cooper, Amanda Corey, Ashley Cortez, Stephen Cowart, Carolina Crapps, Dacey Crews, Ethan Cundiff, Isaac Darflinger, Timothy Daugherty, Brittany Davis, Jalonda Davis, Aundray Dawson, Joseph DeFelice, Kaylie Degale, Ryan Degner, Juliana Deloach, Steffanie Dennard, Tanisha Dennis, Shanon DeVane, Scott Dinkins, Marion Dixon, Imani Douglas, Shelby Drumheller, Lashanta Duncan, Cassidy DuPree, Lillian Dupree, JzeTai Elliott, Laura Ellis, Jessica Erron, Jordyn Evans-Toney, Trey Faircloth, Michael Fasion, Elijah Farmer, De’Miajah Favors, Mary Fillmore, Alaina Fletcher, Avery Fletcher, Toccara Ford, Aliyah Freeman Ambria Freeman, Kristyn Freese, Kelin Gamez, Morgan Garcia, Marquez Gardner, Jareah Gifford, Victor Gonzalez, Angela Graham, Dean Greinke, Michael Griffin, Stacey Guerra-Hernandez, Adrian Hardge, Jermaine Harris, Evelyn Hazel, Thadrick Heaney, Lindsey Herring, Colby Higgins, Ansley Hill, Jordan Hill, Wesley Hines, Douglas Hisaw, Christopher Holder, Maria Holland, Cameron Hope, Jaccobi Hughley, Alicia Hugley, Latosha Hunter, Kimber Jackson, Lydell Jackson, Monica Jackson, Shanqase Jackson, Jarqeuz Jenkins, Brittany Jennings, Malissia Johnson, Kayla Johnston, Aaron Jones, Jada Jones, Santana Jones, Taniya Jones, Jamie Joy, Jonathan Keeley, Michael Kelly, Georgia King, Sean Kopszywa, Matthew Landman, Kamari Lane, Kye Ashia Larkins, Tracey LaSane, Sunny Lee, Cindy Leisey, Briallena Lewis, Mason Lewis, Timiya Lewis, Erin Lightfoot, Kenneth Livingston, Madison Lloyd, Wilbert Lockridge, Heather Lopez, Cameron Loving, Brittany Luke, Kierra Lunsford, Kimoni Lynch, Jessie Macias, Rickey Mack, Jailyn Madden, Tanner Maine, Brent Malaya, Casey Manning, Carmel Martin, Henry Martin, Tedria Martin, Sherkresha McCrae, Alden McDonald, Janiyah McGolley, Raymond McIntyre, Jomarie Mercado Puchales, Lasharra Merriweather, Kristionna Mitchell, Kayla Morrison, Taylor Mosher, Eddie Mosely, Stephanie Moss, Laurice Muldong, Isai Nunez, Andrea Oliver, Sharon O’Neal, Clarence Parks, Juana Pascual, Ankur Patel, Michelle Peeples, Lekiesha Pendleton, Hannah Penn, Elizabeth Perry, Samuel Phelps, Bethany Phillips, Michael Pickett, Nadege Pierre, Demarcus Pope, TaKaylin Preaster, Kara Preston, Armando Ramirez, Kennadi Register, Traci Restivo, Alex Richards, Timothy Richards, Henry Richardson, Fayeshunna Rivers, Willie Robinson, Ana Rodriquez, Ashlyn Rodriquez, Olyvia Rowe, Chasity Sanders, Mariana Santyoy-Brinkley, Halle Shealy, Dustin Sherouse, Brittany Simmons, Ryukichi Sindberg, Alysyn Smith, A’Real Smith, Billy Smith, Charles Smith, Alexus Spencer, Chana Stafford, Zariyah Stevens, Taylor Suter, Cheyenne Taylor, Emily Thornton, Montana Trawick, Megan Turnage, Travis Turner, Laferia Uneless, Theo Vick, Jasmine Vining, Hannah Waller, Michael Ward, Amber Warren, Yamari Washington, Darian Watts, Darryl Weary, Cynthia Webb, Jakeeba Wells, Dawson West, Heidy White, Brittany Williams, Charlesia Williams, Kehmya Williams, Nicole Williams, Renardo Williams, Shamar Williams, Vernotis Williams, Georgette Willis, Santana Wiseman, Zackery Wisenbaker, Brian Wright, Holli Wright, Rigeline Wright, Reuben Yancey, Kiana Young and Adasia Zackery.
Wiregrass names summer grads
Wiregrass has announced the summer graduates for technical certificates, diplomas and associate degrees listed below by county. They include:
Berrien: Jerry Baker, Valerie Connell, Codi Harrell, Brandon Meeler, Audra Miley, Cenobio Olguin, Alexandria Short, Emma Short and Porshia Stone.
Brooks: Joseph Cabral, Philip Cantrell, Roderick Golden, Caleb Jarvis, Tabatha Martin, Marcus McCullen, Courtney Robinson and Rochelle Sanders.
Clinch: John Harper, Ashton Hendrix, Ebony Moore and Andrew Nelson.
Cook: Leefield Abernathy, Se’Neiyah Brown, Joel Futch, Wikneka Gorsuch, Gerald Griffin, Steven Harcus, Nadira Murphy, Kelly Myers, Kenzel Roberts, Nayib Rodriquez, Brentney Seymore, Rodney Smith, Timothy Smith and Jameria Thomas.
Echols: David Bueno, Katie Corbett, Hayden Davis, Ashley Howard, Richard Terry and Jesus Valenica.
Lanier: Jennifer Blair, Catherine Foster, Michael McCrae, Valleria Montalvo, Kathryn Moore, Kanika Ponder, Christopher Walton and Lydia Williams.
Lowndes: Tamia Alexander, Tia Alexander, Tiara Anderson, Abra Andrews, Brittani Arnold, Eric Arroyo, Roger Becton, Ebony Benjamin , Kyla Bentley, Shawn Berrian, Dale Bethel, Kara Blake, Anna Bodiford, Brian Bowen, Hannah Brace, Anthony Bradley, Michael Brady, Justin Brown, Rae’Torie Brown, Tamia Brown, Christopher Bryant, Jordan Bunte, Lekendrick Burch, Jaciel Canete, John Carney, Shanice Carswell, Alexis Carter, Travon Collins, Kenon Conaway, Orhianna Cotton, Danielle Cross, Brittany Davis, Elyse Davis, JoJoshua Davis, Joseph DeFleice, Ryan Degner, Sierra Derico, Jacob DuPree, Grace Fisher Ambria Freeman, Ebonie Frost, Casey Futch, Marquez Gardner, Amhya Gibson, Michael Griffin, Kristen Griffith, Chelsea Henley, Kaloosh Henley, Kevin Hines, Brandon Howell, April Hunter, Latravia Jackson, Alicia Jeter, Icis Johnson, Tykeshia Johnson, Jada Jones, Santana Jones, Johnathan Keeley, Matthew Landman, Nakeyah Lewis, Nicholas Lopez, Christina Lott, Britany Luke, Kierra Lunsford, Melinda Mack, Corene Marrero, Erica Martinez, Unika Mayes, Alden McDonald, Roderick McDougle, Tiffany McIntosh, Raymond McIntyre, Jacob McSpadden, Mason Middleton, Rodney Miller, Carrie Mitchell, Isai Nunez, Skyler Parker, Andrea Patterson, Evan Pearson, Mechelle Peavy, Lekiesha Pendleton, Nadege Pierre, Angie Pleasant, Kasie Radney, Lashonda Revill, Willie Robinson, Christopher Rushing, McKenzie Sale, Maya Senft, Kristian Sharp, Elizabeth Shields, Jamesha Simon, Summer Smith, Gillian Stark, Christopher Taylor, Calvin Teasdale, Kellie Tiller, Alexander Tillman, Rodney Veal, Michael Ward, Lakeira Washington, Shannon Webb, Dawson West, Morgan West, Heidy White, Vernotis Williams, Gary Willis, Alexis Winston, Kenneth Wood, Holli Wright and Kiana Young.
