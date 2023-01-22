UNG names dean’s list
DAHLONEGA — The deans of each of University of North Georgia’s colleges announced the names of students who made their respective lists for fall.
Dean’s list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean’s list honorees included:
Valdosta: Marleigh Carson, Dylan Hennly.
Anderson named
to dean’s list
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Andreas Anderson of Valdosta was named to the University of the Cumberlands dean’s list for fall.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Campbell Somers named to
president’s list
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Ebby Campbell Somers of Valdosta has been named to the president’s list at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance over the fall semester. To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
UWG names
president’s list
Bennett Hogan of Valdosta was named to the University of West Georgia fall president’s list.
The president’s list is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
SNHU names dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulated students on being named to the fall dean’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Shasana White-Clarke, Kristina Smith.
SNHU names
president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulated students on being named to the fall president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area students include:
Lakeland: Luis Rodriguez.
Valdosta: Danyelle Stratton, Morgan Thompson, Ashley Smith-Cruz, Aaron Hickey, Sidney Cambre, Eric Bixler, Shayla Fullwood, Kody Greenberg.
Georgia College
names dean’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Area students include:
Adel: Audrey Stippel.
Nashville: Kinsley Brogdon.
Valdosta: Ashley DeVore, Summer Mulgrew.
Georgia College
names dean’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE — Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Emily During,Dowry Hatton.
Georgia College names
president’s list
MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the president’s list for the fall semester.
Lake Park: Kate Craven.
Valdosta: Aubrie Scruggs.
