GSU hosts graduation
ATLANTA — More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.
South Georgia graduates include:
Duncan Lutz of Du Pont earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
James Sizemore of Valdosta earned a master of science degree in educational research.
Elkins honored as APSU grad
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized Payton Elkins of Valdosta as one of the more than 1,400 graduates to receive degrees at the spring commencement ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.