GSU hosts graduation

ATLANTA — More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2023 semester at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, specialist and doctoral levels.

South Georgia graduates include:

Duncan Lutz of Du Pont earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise science.

James Sizemore of Valdosta earned a master of science degree in educational research.

Elkins honored as APSU grad

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recognized Payton Elkins of Valdosta as one of the more than 1,400 graduates to receive degrees at the spring commencement ceremony.

