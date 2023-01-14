Bronson named to chancellor’s honor roll
MARTIN, Tenn. — Erin R. Bronson of Lake Park was named to the University of Tennessee at Matin chancellor’s honor roll for the fall.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Johns earns UNG degrees
DAHLONEGA — Zachary Johns of Valdosta graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing during the fall semester from the University of North Georgia.
About 600 graduates participated in the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies.
