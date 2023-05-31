Norris graduates Lee University
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — James Wilson Norris III of Valdosta graduated Magna Cum Laude with the bachelor of science in ministry leadership, counseling from Lee University during the 187th commencement exercises May 6.
Norris was among more than 560 students who received undergraduate and graduate diplomas.
GSSU names academic achievement list
AMERICUS — Area residents made the spring 2023 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Hahira: Jacie Johns.
Valdosta: Gabrielle Carter.
GSSU releases dean's list
AMERICUS — Local residents made the spring dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Area students include:
Nashville: Bonnie Exum.
Nylor: Bonnie Lindsey.
Valdosta: Kaylie Degale, Andrew Kirt.
Wiregrass names president's list
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements announced the spring semester president’s list and dean’s list for dual-enrollment students. The president’s list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during spring semester.
These students are on the president’s list for spring semester and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Raven Edmonds.
Ben Hill: Keaton Cowan and Logan McCranie.
Clinch: Cecily Lieupo.
Coffee: Jayden Thigpen and Gabbriella Touchstone.
Cook: Heaven Schweizer.
Dekalb: Carlo Davila.
Lowndes: Jerry Bennett, Jacob Howington, Savanah Pye, Aiden Shaw and Kaliyah Wilcox.
Tift: Tucker Hall.
Wiregrass names dean's list
VALDOSTA – The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the spring semester.
These students are on the dean’s list for spring semester and are listed by county:
Ben Hill: Alberto Copado, Liam Jay, Atziri Juarez and Justyn Strickland.
Brooks: Azuri Brown.
Lanier: Ranada Vinson.
Lowndes: Connor Bland, Toby Deleon, Robert Flynn, Aiden Keen, William Ley, Emily Paulk, Kylynn Root, Hannah Thomas, Elizabeth Walden, Davis Wardwell and Sarah York.
