GSU announces
president’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no in-completes.
Area students include:
Valdosta: Zachary Deacon, Za’kira Williams
GSU names dean’s list
ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
Area students include:
Adel: Osmaan Rashid
Lake Park: Charisse Brown
Valdosta: Chelsea Doucet, Maitri Patel, Jasmine Robinson, Ivy Tarver.
