School books

MorgueFile

 Darren Hester

GSU announces

president’s list

ATLANTA — To be eligible for the president’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State University cumulative grade point average of 2.00 must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no in-completes.

Area students include:

Valdosta: Zachary Deacon, Za’kira Williams

GSU names dean’s list

ATLANTA — To be eligible for the dean’s list during the summer semester, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least 6 semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Area students include:

Adel: Osmaan Rashid

Lake Park: Charisse Brown

Valdosta: Chelsea Doucet, Maitri Patel, Jasmine Robinson, Ivy Tarver.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you