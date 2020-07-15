STATENVILLE – Echols County school system wants parent input on how its classrooms should reopen.
In a social media post Wednesday, Echols announced the administration has been working on detailed plans for safely reopening schools and resuming in-person classes on the originally scheduled date: Aug. 7.
The plan from the school system is to resume face-to-face classes with some alternative options available; school officials asking for input from Echols County parents via an online survey.
“We have developed some options for you to consider, and we need to collect your input via this important survey. Please check the Echols County School website, or the Echols County School Facebook for the survey link. If you are unable to take the survey online, please contact the school and they will assist you,” the school system stated.
The survey link will close July 27.
Several other South Georgia school systems have already opened surveys to parents and are currently deliberating how reopening will look for them.
Tuesday evening, Valdosta City Schools decided students will return Sept. 8. Brooks County has decided its students will return Sept. 8. Both school systems are providing traditional and virtual options and are asking parents to fill out an intent form on their respective websites.
Lowndes County Schools has issued a statement it will release a plan July 21.
