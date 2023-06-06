VALDOSTA – Hundreds of Valdosta residents gathered at Vallotton Park to listen to music, grab some good eats and feel a sense of community during the Ninth Annual Eastside Community Day this past Saturday.
According to Kim King, one of the event organizer, a group of Eastside residents decided to put on a community day back in 2014 to highlight the positive aspects of the area and it has become an annual staple ever since.
“We are a nonprofit organization that serves the community to uplift the homes and the spirits of the individuals through God, food, fun, giving and entertainment. We strive to be a voice in the community to give insight and support in several different ways. Each year we host a community day event for the City of Valdosta. We help in bridging the gap for the neighborhood we were raised in,” she said.
“Our goal is to have a day where we give back to help the children, teenagers, adults and the elderly. We offer free food, educational materials, health supplies, fun games and prizes for all. We have successfully hosted nine Eastside Community Day events and helped send a number of students off to college with new tablets, laptops and a host of other gifts as well. We value impactful work, open collaboration and a spirit of diversity in all that we do.”
Joe Brownlee and Brandon Moore of Georgia Power presented $1,000 to two graduating seniors, Brandon Roe and Demetria Laurent, for help toward college expenses.
The event committee also invited “lifers,” former residents who “went down the wrong path” before deciding to better themselves,” to speak to the children.
Willie Benton, who ended up serving 31 years in prison for murder, spoke about choices and remarked that one does not have to live a life of crime; there’s always an alternate path.
King remarked that while the event is called “Eastside Community Day,” everyone in Valdosta can take away something from it.
“We are grateful that out of nine years we’ve never had a fight, a shooting or anything to bring negativity to our community day. Every race, neighborhood and lifestyle is welcomed. It’s all for unity in the community. You have to give out what you want to see. This committee goes hard every year to get it done. We look forward to the smiles on the kids’ faces. We really want year 10 to be special. A parade, guest speakers, city officials, dance competition and plenty of love and giveaways to the community,” she said.
To volunteer or for more information on planning next year’s event, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1931354223850819.
