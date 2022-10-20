ATLANTA — Within the two days of early voting in the 2022 general election, Georgia voters surpassed the day two 2020 presidential election record for early voting.
More than 268,000 Georgia voters cast their ballots during in-person early voting in the first two days, with 134,005 showing up on Tuesday, Oct.18, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The Tuesday total marked a 75.3% increase from day two of 2018 midterm early voting, and a 3.3% increase over the second day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, according to the SOS.
“We’re extremely pleased that so many Georgians are able to cast their votes, in record numbers and without any reports of substantial delays,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated. “This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s election workers, the professionals who keep our elections convenient and secure.”
Voters will decide several races in Georgia including governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a key U.S. Senate seat.
As of December 2021, there were more than 7 million active voters registered in Georgia, with 3.7 million identifying as white and more than 2 million identifying as Black. Nearly 261,000 registered Georgia voters identify as Hispanic and 190,000 as Asian or Pacific Islander.
Those 65 and older represent the largest group of active voters, approximately 1.4 million, with voters between ages 18-29 comprising nearly 1.7 million of the state’s active voters.
During early voting, voters may vote at any early voting location within their county and the locations are often different than the precincts assigned to them on Election Day.
Voters can check Georgia’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov to view polling locations and a sample ballot.
According to the SOS, per Georgia law since at least the 1960s, the candidate listed first in each race is the candidate of the same political party as the candidate who received the most votes in the previous gubernatorial election, which in this case, is the Republican candidate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.