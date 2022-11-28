VALDOSTA – Lowndes County joins voters across Georgia to cast early ballots for the Senate runoff race between Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker.
Some Valdosta voters in Lowndes County can vote in a runoff race between two candidates for a Valdosta City Council seat.
While control of the Senate no longer hinges on the results of the Warnock-Walker runoff, it is still a nationally watched race. and expected to be a close one.
Democrats won control of the Senate earlier this month.
In the Nov. 8 election, Warnock, a sitting Georgia senator, garnered 1,946,117 votes, or 49.44%, to 1,908,442, or 48.49%, for Walker, according to election results on the Georgia Secretary of State website. Libertarian Chase Oliver garnered 81,365, or 2.07%, of the vote.
A candidate must receive at least 50% plus one vote to win an election in Georgia. Anything less requires a runoff between the two candidates garnering the highest number of votes.
Early voting statewide is underway and runs through Friday, Dec. 2. Election Day for the runoff is Dec. 6.
Some Georgia counties opened early voting Saturday, Nov. 26, after earlier this month a judge allowed voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Tens of thousands of voters cast ballots Nov. 26, according to the Associated Press.
In Valdosta, Thomas B. McIntyre and Dr. Mattie Blake are in a runoff race for Valdosta City Council District 3. The seat has been vacant since long-time Councilmember Joseph “Sonny” Vickers passed away in June.
On Nov. 8, McIntyre received 515 votes, or 44.40%, with Blake receiving 343 votes, or 29.57%, and India Bell garnering 302 votes, or 26.03%, according to the Secretary of State website.
In Lowndes County, 34,838 or 51.58% of the 67,537 registered voters cast ballots in the Nov. 8 general election during three weeks of early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day voting.
Registered voters can cast ballots through Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lowndes County election office, 2808 N. Oak St. On Election Day, Dec. 6, voters can vote at their assigned polling places.
