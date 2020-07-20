VALDOSTA — Democrats living in northeast Lowndes County can start casting their ballots for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Democratic primary runoff Monday.
For Lowndes residents in District 1, today begins early voting for the race between Democrats Lisa M. Ring and Joyce Marie Griggs and will continue for three weeks before election day Aug. 11.
Early voting runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday (July 20-24, July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7) and will be held one Saturday (Aug. 1) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ring received the most votes (28,916) in the June 9 election but couldn't avoid a runoff due to her total only being 46.01% of the entire vote. Griggs, meanwhile, received 25,593 votes and 40.72% of the vote.
While the entire primary resulted in more than 62,000 votes cast, the input from voters in Lowndes was minimal. Only 239 Lowndes residents voted in the race with Griggs edging Ring out 94 votes to 92.
A little more than 2,000 Lowndes residents are eligible to vote in this primary runoff, Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox said.
The winner of the primary will face incumbent Republican Congressman Buddy Carter who won his primary by a landslide, garnering more than 82% of the vote.
