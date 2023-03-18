Vote sign

Of the 23 states analyzed by CNHI statehouse reporters, lawmakers in at least 18 states have, have tried or are actively seeking to install more restrictive elections regulations.

 Ali Linan CNHI Texas statehouse reporter

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents will have one last chance to vote on a new E-SPLOST Tuesday, March 21.

The final day for early voting for a referendum vote for a new education special purpose local option sales tax was Friday, March 17.

Several projects are planned for the E-SPLOST:

– Replacement and construction of schools, specifically elementary and middle schools.

– Additions to classrooms.

– Replacing heating ventilation air-conditioning, general repairs to school buildings and properties.

– School safety.

– Upgrade instructional and administrative technology — infrastructure providing computing devices and software, purchasing textbooks and other learning instruments.

– Vocational, physical education and athletic equipment.

– School bus maintenance.

Turnout for the early voting period has been especially light, with a total of 467 votes cast near the end of the three-week period.

On Election Day, registered voters can cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at their designated precincts.

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.

More information, contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850 (phone), (229) 333-5199 (fax), e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you