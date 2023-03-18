VALDOSTA – Lowndes County residents will have one last chance to vote on a new E-SPLOST Tuesday, March 21.
The final day for early voting for a referendum vote for a new education special purpose local option sales tax was Friday, March 17.
Several projects are planned for the E-SPLOST:
– Replacement and construction of schools, specifically elementary and middle schools.
– Additions to classrooms.
– Replacing heating ventilation air-conditioning, general repairs to school buildings and properties.
– School safety.
– Upgrade instructional and administrative technology — infrastructure providing computing devices and software, purchasing textbooks and other learning instruments.
– Vocational, physical education and athletic equipment.
– School bus maintenance.
Turnout for the early voting period has been especially light, with a total of 467 votes cast near the end of the three-week period.
On Election Day, registered voters can cast ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at their designated precincts.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
More information, contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850 (phone), (229) 333-5199 (fax), e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
