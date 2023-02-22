VALDOSTA – Voters will get an opportunity to cast ballots for several E-SPLOST initiatives.
Early voting for a referendum vote for a new education special purpose local option sales tax will take place from Feb. 27 to March 17.
Several projects are planned for the E-SPLOST:
– Replacement and construction of schools, specifically elementary and middle schools.
– Additions to classrooms.
– Replacing heating ventilation air-conditioning, general repairs to school buildings and properties.
– School safety.
– Upgrade instructional and administrative technology — infrastructure providing computing devices and software, purchasing textbooks and other learning instruments.
– Vocational, physical education and athletic equipment.
– School bus maintenance.
Early voting is scheduled to run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and includes 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 27 through March 17, at the Lowndes County Board of Elections. Election Day is Tuesday, March 21, and voters can visit their designated precinct from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
If voters wish to vote by mail, they may call, email or fax a request to have an absentee ballot application mailed.
The last day the Board of Elections can accept an absentee by mail ballot application and mail absentee ballots to voters is March 10.
The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St.
More information, contact the elections office at (229) 671-2850 (phone), (229) 333-5199 (fax), e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
