VALDOSTA – The man in the chair sets the whole thing into motion.
He enters the stage. He puts the needle on a beloved record – “the cast recording of the 1928 musical, ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ The recording comes to life,” according to a play synopsis.
The action kicks off “The Drowsy Chaperone,” described as “a musical within a comedy,” that kicks off Theatre Guild Valdosta’s 2023-24 season this week at The Dosta Playhouse.
Patti Robertson, show director, said the show is a comical homage to music and dances from the Jazz Age.
While many folks have spent summer evenings swimming or working in the garden or taking air-conditioned drives, Robertson and “The Drowsy Chaperone” cast and crew have spent the past several weeks rehearsing the opening show for Theatre Guild’s 35th season.
“Spending my summer directing ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ has been challenging, rewarding and a blessing,” Robertson said in her director’s note. “It reminded me of the reason that we at Theatre Guild Valdosta do what we do ... stepping out of our comfort zone and finding joy in creating something magical.”
A cast of veteran Guild members and newcomers create the magical, musical world of “The Drowsy Chaperone.”
As the play synopsis notes, “Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.”
And the start of a new Theatre season which will include in the coming months: “Stone Soup,” “The Ghost in the Meadow,” “A Christmas Spectacular,” “Little Women,” “A Pirate’s Life for Me!” and “Enchanted April.”
THE CAST
David Bass, Elle Perryman, Aryn Herndon, Amanda Sanderson, Josh Robertson, Ben Hawley, Tasha Conrad, Andrew Thomas, Jaclyn Taylor, Sommers Coleman, Dalton Bell, Andrew Flowers, Riley Browning, Lindsey Clanton, Sunny Lee, Annabelle Tillman, Tanner Hager, Cody Ortega, Alijah Patterson, Kamari Samuels.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION
Patti Robertson, director; Brawdy Gupton, assistant director; Lauren Harris, musical director; Kelly Barbour & Kamari Samuels, choreographer; David Bass, fight choreographer; Kelly Barbour, stage manager; Jeannie Gupton & Alan Sanderson, producers; Dana Welch & Patti Robertson, set design; Marcus Barajas, lighting design; Marcus Barajas, M.K. Sanderson & Sophia Buehrer, lights; Sandi Parrish & Mia-Rae Barajas, sound; Lane Smith & Caleb Andrus, back stage crew; Kassandra Morris, costumer; Harley Stone & Linda Stikkel, props; Jeannie Gupton, showcase.
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 3-5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10-12, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
