VALDOSTA – Thousands gathered Saturday for a Valdosta staple – the 23rd Annual Azalea Festival in Drexel Park.
The 2023 festivities kicked off with the inaugural Azalea After Dark, a collaboration between the city, Valdosta Main Street and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, that set the mood for the weekend with the center’s Music in the Art Park concert featuring 2RiverStreet.
Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Turner Center, said she was grateful for the hundreds that turned out for the kick off.
The two-day festival drew more than 200 arts & crafts vendors from several different states, a huge food court, six stage areas of entertainment, the Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, a newly expanded KidZone and the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority Azalea 5k race.
Kona Ice, Humane Society of Valdosta, Valdosta Gellyball Games, Gideon’s International North Valdosta Camp, city staff and others were present.
The festival also featured entertainment by the World Famous Disc-Connected K9’s Frisbee Show, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show (sponsored by The Langdale Company) and the Falconry Forever/Birds of Prey Exhibits and Demonstrations.
Laura Locklear attended the festival with her family, making the journey from 45 minutes away. The family was happy to come out after skipping the last couple of years due to COVID-19.
"It feels great to be back outside with people enjoying such a beautiful day. I was starting to get worried that we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the festival again because of the crowds but between the amazing food, the music and having a nice area for the kids to burn off some energy. This has been such an amazing day. I can’t wait to make it our tradition again."
Locklear said her favorite part of the festival was the K9 Frisbee show and buying unique gifts from various vendors throughout the park.
