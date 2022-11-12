VALDOSTA — A South Georgia high school drama team placed as runner up in the Georgia High School Association One Act Play Competition.
Last month, the GHSA Region One/7 A One Act Play Competition was hosted at Camden County High School in Kingsland.
Caterina Orr, VHS drama coach, along with two chaperones traveled with the 26 cast and crew members for the competition. Orr said the teams slogan was, “we’re gonna win.”
The Drama Cats received the runner up trophy, competing against Colquitt County, Camden County, Lowndes County and Richmond Hills high school drama teams.
Laurana Layton, 12th grader, received best supporting actress. Layton and Amelia Nutting, 10th grader, were selected to be a part of the GHSA Region All Star Cast.
“Congratulations to our Drama Cats,” Orr said. “I am so proud of each and every one of our crew members for their hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.