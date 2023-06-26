VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center recognized Dr. Brian Dawson, M.D., vice president and chief medical officer, as its health system hero as he prepares to leave the hospital.
Dawson was “honored for his significant impact on the health system over the past 12 years,” hospital representatives said in a statement.
The Hospital Authority of Valdosta-Lowndes presented Dawson with a resolution outlining many of his accomplishments at SGMC to include “establishing an accredited and nationally recognized stroke program, launching a successful internal medicine residency program, guiding health system quality and accreditation initiatives and serving as a trusted leader during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Dawson is leaving his position at SGMC to pursue fellowship training in neurocritical care at UF Health in Gainesville, Fla., hospital representatives said.
Colleagues, board members and leaders at SGMC expressed their gratitude for Dawson’s “tireless work ethic and outstanding leadership.”
Ronald Dean, SGMC president and chief executive officer, took a moment to share his appreciation for Dawson’s proactive approach to ensuring patients had access to health care during the pandemic.
“Dr. Dawson led the medical staff and the clinical programs of our health system through unchartered and complex difficulties presented by the Public Health Emergency,” Dean said. “His firm and competent advice and leadership enabled our teams to rise above challenges and showcase our capability and willingness to serve this region.”
Dawson said it’s been an honor and privilege to serve this community.
“It’s rare to have the opportunity to work with people who are so dedicated to the patients we serve,” he said. “To see how far we’ve grown in recent years has been a true testament to the character of the staff, physicians, volunteers and leadership at SGMC.”
Dr. Brian Griner, a Valdosta-based physician and Hospital Authority board member, said, “Dr. Dawson is one of my dearest friends and someone I could always call on for his expertise. We will miss him greatly and we are now challenged to continue to grow the legacy he built.”
Dawson received a standing ovation from the people in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.