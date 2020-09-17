VALDOSTA — A permit has been approved for a "peaceful march with people who plan to exercise their Second Amendment right" Saturday, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Fliers began circulating on social media referring to the march as the "Revolutionary Black Panther Party Armed March Against Terrorism, Trumpism and Genocide."
The march is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in downtown Valdosta.
The group organizing the event filed the proper permits, which were reviewed to ensure there are no violations, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
Manahan has been in contact with the applicants to ensure everyone adheres to the proper guidelines, Johnson said.
The city treats all applications equally as long as there are no violations and will be providing the appropriate safety measures.
During the event, the majority of the downtown area will be blocked off. The Valdosta Police Department will alert the public via social media when the area reopens.
