VALDOSTA — Downtown Social opens a new social experience in the heart of the city.
Heath and Tiffany Bentley, owners, are providing Valdosta with something new to do downtown. Tiffany said the new boutique bowling and sports suite experience are adult and kid-friendly.
In 2019, the Bentleys were presented with the idea to open the business after visiting a boutique bowling alley out of town, but due to COVID-19, they put a pin in their plans.
“We have always said Valdosta needs something else to do because there’s nothing but bars open after 10 p.m.,” she said.
In February, the Bentleys had dinner at a downtown restaurant. Later, with bars as the only options, they rethought their idea of opening a business downtown.
Downtown Social is a multifunctional space that offers additional games such as shuffleboard, virtual reality and pinball. It also offers a full menu and bar.
The space is available for birthday parties and private events can be booked for the downstairs and upstairs event space.
“The community and downtown has been very welcoming, especially during the nighttime hours,” Tiffany said. “We are open during lunchtime hours and we would love to see lots of business then.”
This year, Downtown Social will be open on Thanksgiving Day to offer families a new tradition after the Thanksgiving feast.
“We want to offer the community a new experience and an opportunity to make good family memories on Thanksgiving Day.”
Downtown Social is located at 206 N. Patterson St., open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
